Gluten-free brownies made from gluten-free plain flour, plain chocolate, and a hint of vanilla extract.

Unlike our classic chocolate brownie recipe, these sweet moist brownies are completely gluten-free. This recipe makes 24 brownie squares at just 202 calories per portion. These gluten-free brownies take just 15 minutes to prepare.

Ingredients 200g bar plain chocolate

250g butter

4 medium eggs

Few drops of vanilla extract

300g caster sugar

125g gluten-free plain flour, eg, Doves Farm

Icing sugar, for dusting

You will need:

28x18cm (11x7in) oblong tin, lined with baking parchment

Method Set the oven to 190°C/375°F/Gas Mark 5.

Melt the chocolate and butter, either in a bowl in a microwave oven or over a pan of hot water. Lightly beat in the eggs and vanilla extract. Add the sugar and flour to the bowl and stir to combine all of the ingredients. Spoon the mixture into the lined cake tin and level the surface.

Bake in the centre of the oven to 40-45 mins, until just set to the touch in the centre. Remove from the oven and leave to cool in the tin for 5-10 mins. Transfer to a wire rack and leave to cool completely.

Dust brownie with icing sugar. Cut into 24 squares to serve.

Top tips for making gluten-free brownies

Try swapping the plain chocolate for milk or white chocolate instead.

