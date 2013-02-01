We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

It’s not hard to get everyone smiling over a plate of brownies. Fruit and nuts go so well together, but for an adult treat, try adding a dash of your favourite liqueur. Whatever combination of fillings you decide to choose, a perfect brownie should be firm on the outside but still moist and almost gooey on the inside. So when you check with a skewer to see if ready, it should come out still slightly sticky. If stored in an airtight container, these should last up to a week, though they’re so good, we doubt they last that long!

Ingredients 250g chocolate, broken into pieces

250g butter, melted

5 eggs

350 dark muscovado sugar

150g/5½oz plain flour, sifted

4 x pieces stem ginger (from a jar), chopped

Method Preheat the oven to 180°C/350°F/Fan 160°C/Gas Mark 4. Line a 30cm x 20cm cake tin with greaseproof paper.

Very gently on a low heat melt the chocolate in the microwave in short 30secound bursts. Once melted, add the melted chocolate and stir to combine until glossy.

In a separate bowl, beat together the eggs and sugar using an electric whisk until pale, fluffy and thick.

Add the chocolate mixture, whisking again until smooth and well combined.

Fold in the flour carefully. Add the stem ginger and fold in, then pour the brownie batter into the prepared cake tin. Bake for 20-25mins. Cool then but into 18 squares.

Top tip for making Chocolate ginger brownies Try a combination of dark, milk and white chocolate. Or use flavoured chocolate for an added kick of flavour.

