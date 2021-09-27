We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

Get that taste of Christmas with these zingy clementine muffins.

Juicy, delicious and bursting with warming and sweet spices – these clementine muffins are a real taste sensation. And our recipe gives you 12 of these delicious treats in just 45 minutes. They’re light and healthy and perfect for lunchboxes, because the oats will slowly release energy to keep your family going. Whilst the added raisins and clementines both count towards your 5-a-day servings.

Ingredients 200g plain flour

50g porridge oats

100g caster sugar

2 1/2 tsp baking powder

1/2 tsp bicarbonate of soda

1 tsp mixed spice

2 clementines, zest & juice

150g raisins

125ml natural yogurt

75ml melted butter

3 tbsp milk

1 egg

Method Preheat the oven to 180°C/350°F/Fan 160°C/Gas Mark 4 and line a 12-pocket muffin tin with cases.

Put all of the dry ingredients, plus the clementine zest, into a large bowl and mix well.

Combine all of the wet ingredients into a jug and beat together.

Very carefully pour the wet ingredients onto the dry and stir gently until just combined. You want the mixture to be lumpy and loose, so add a drop more milk if needed.

Use an ice-cream scoop to dollop the mixture into each of the muffin cases. Bake in the oven for 25 minutes until the muffins are golden.

Leave to cool in the tin for 5 minutes and then turn out onto a wire tray to cool completely. Store in a cake tin for up to a week.

Top tips for making clementine muffins:

You could make a quick icing to go on top of the muffins. Mix the juice of a clementine with 75g of icing sugar and then pour over each of the muffins.

