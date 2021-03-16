We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

Our cherry and coconut loaf is lovely sliced up and served with a cup of tea.

You’ll love this cherry and coconut cake with it’s moist texture and fruity flavour. Easy to make, this recipe expertly blends sweet glacé cherries with the nuttiness of desiccated coconut, resulting in a light, soft and crumbly sponge. Prepped in just 15 minutes, this cake will be baked in around 45 minutes. Allow to cool slightly after taking it out of the oven, and serve warm with a scoop of soft, no churn vanilla ice cream – or, just a simple cup of tea.

Ingredients 250g (8oz) plain flour

175g (6oz) butter, softened

175g (6oz) caster sugar

3 medium eggs, beaten

2tbsp milk

150g (5oz) glacé cherries

60g (2oz) desiccated coconut

1kg (2lb) loaf tin, buttered and lined with a strip of baking parchment

Method Set the oven to moderate, 180°C (350°F, gas mark 4). Sift the flour into a bowl. Add the butter, sugar, eggs and milk, and beat until smooth.

Cut cherries in half and fold into the mixture along with the desiccated coconut. Spoon into the loaf tin and level the surface.

Bake the loaf in the centre of the oven for 45 mins to 1 hr, or until the cake has risen and feels firm to the touch, and a skewer comes out clean after being inserted into the centre.

Remove the cake from the oven and leave to cool in the tin for 10-15 mins, then transfer to a wire rack to cool completely.

