Sweet and golden, coconut macaroons are a classic treat made with just three ingredients.

Macaroons take their name from the Italian ’maccarone’, meaning paste. Not to be confused with macarons, which are made from almond paste, macaroons are craggy little mounds made from desiccated (or shredded) coconut whisked into a frothy paste with egg whites and sugar. Crispy on the outside, soft and chewy on the inside, these little sweet treats really are a cinch to make and will keep in a cake tin for up to a week. Even nicer when their bottoms are dipped into melted chocolate and popped into the fridge to set.

Ingredients 2 egg whites

100g caster sugar

150g desiccated coconut

Method Preheat the oven to180°C/350°F/Gas Mark 4

Mix the egg whites, caster sugar and desiccated coconut together with a fork to make a soft paste.

Shape into 8 small mounds on a parchment lined baking tray and bake for 12 minutes until just very lightly browned. These cakes will keep for 1 week in a cake tin.

Top tip for making coconut macaroons

Why not add a little grated lime zest to the mixture, or top the macaroons with a little piece of glacé cherry before baking.

