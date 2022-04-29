We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

This is such a simple and classic cookie recipe – perfect for kids and grown-ups.

Candy cookies are absolutely plain biscuits, with a few colourful candy-covered chocolates pressed into the top just before baking. We love them because they look so retro and they taste really nice too. They’re perfect for making with kids – let them choose the chocolates to go on top and press them in themselves. They’re also a great option for taking to a bake sale, or bringing along to a kids party as a little gift. This recipe makes a good haul of 20 biscuits, and you can have them baked in under half an hour. If you need a lot, just double all the amounts.

Ingredients 175g (6oz) unsalted butter, softened

125g (4oz) light muscovado sugar

1 medium egg

175g (6oz) self-raising flour

Pinch of salt

1-2 tubes candy-coated chocolates, eg, Smarties

You will also need:

Baking sheets, lined with non-stick liners or baking parchment

Method Set the oven to 180°C/350°F/Gas Mark 4.

Cream together the butter and sugar until fluffy. Beat in the egg and stir in the flour and salt. Wrap dough in a plastic bag and chill it for 30 mins, or until it’s firm enough to handle. Knead dough lightly until smooth.

Divide the dough into 20 and roll each piece into a ball. Flatten them and place on the baking sheets.

Press 6 candy-coated chocolates on to the top of each in a flower pattern or around the edge.

Bake the cookies in the centre of the oven for about 15 mins, or until they are starting to turn pale golden.

Remove the cookies from the oven. Leave them to cool on the baking sheets for a few minutes, then transfer them to a wire rack to cool completely. The cookies will keep for up to 3-4 days if stored in an airtight container.

Top tip for making candy cookies

If you don't fancy chocolate but you still want the colourfulness of these cookies, you can make them with Skittles instead. They colour may run a little when they're in the oven, but they still come out really bright like a rainbow.

