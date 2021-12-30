We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

A warm and beautifully dressed potato salad – a great side dish or light lunch.

Potato salad is one of our favourite summer sides, but shop-bought ones can be stodgy and unexciting. This version is packed with a gorgeous combination of ingredients that makes it vibrant and delicious. Tangy gherkins and salty capers contrast with the earthy new potatoes and cool fresh mint. And the dressing adds even more flavour without pushing up the calories like a classic mayonnaise base would. In fact, at only 200 calories per portion, this is one of our brilliant low calorie lunch ideas. Whether this is a light lunch or a barbecue side, we recommend serving it with a really crisp, frisée salad.

Ingredients 500g new potatoes

1 small red onion, diced

2tbsp capers, chopped if large

4-6 small gherkins, sliced

2-3tbsp freshly chopped mint

4tbsp mayonnaise

Sprigs of mint, to garnish

For the dressing:

1tsp vegetable stock powder

1tsp Dijon mustard

2tbsp white wine vinegar

4tbsp olive oil

Salt and pepper, to season

Method Place the potatoes in a pan of water and bring to the boil. Simmer for 12-15 mins, or until they are just tender.

Meanwhile, mix the vegetable stock powder with 100ml boiling water, mustard, vinegar, oil, and salt and pepper.

Drain the potatoes, crush them lightly, then stir in the dressing and leave to cool.

Once cool, stir in the onion, capers, gherkins, mint and mayonnaise, and serve the salad at room temperature, garnished with the mint sprigs.

Top tip for crushed potato salad

Crushing the potatoes whilst they are hot gives them a greater surface area and allows them to soak up more of the dressing.

You might also like…

Low calorie meals

Crushed new potatoes

New potatoes recipes

Click to rate ( 131 ratings) Sending your rating