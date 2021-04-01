We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

Our crushed new potatoes and shoots recipe sees buttery new potatoes served on a bed of tender asparagus, petit pois, pea shoots, and soft gooey quail eggs.

This salad is far from tasteless thanks to the combination of lemon, spring onion, olive oil, and mustard cress. Prepared in just 15 minutes, this salad is a speedy lunch option. The protein in the eggs and carbohydrates in the potatoes will help keep you fuller for longer. At just 170 calories per serving, this recipe is ideal for 5:2 diet fasting days.

Ingredients 500g new potatoes

100g asparagus tips

3tbsp extra virgin olive oil

1 lemon; zest and juice of half

2-4 spring onions, trimmed, finely chopped

Salt and freshly ground black pepper

100g petit pois, just cooked

8 quail eggs, hard-boiled

2 handfuls of pea shoots

1 punnet mustard and cress

Method Add the potatoes to a pan of boiling salted water and simmer for 15-20 mins, until almost tender. Add the asparagus to the pan for 2 mins. Take the spears out and refresh them under cold water. Drain the potatoes and leave them in the colander for 5 mins.

Halve the potatoes as you put them in a bowl, then squash them gently with a fork. Shake the oil, lemon zest and juice in a jar. Pour about half of the dressing over the potatoes, mix in with the spring onion and season well.

Add the quail eggs to boiling salted water and cook for 2 and a half to 3 minutes, then refresh under cold water and remove the shells.

Arrange the asparagus on plates. Pile the potato mixture on top. Sprinkle the peas over, then add the egg halves and pea shoots. Scatter mustard and cress around the edge of the plate and drizzle with more dressing.

Top tips for making crushed new potatoes and shoots

The quail eggs work really well with the buttery potatoes in this recipe but don’t worry if you can’t find any quail eggs. You could use chicken or duck eggs instead, just remember to increase the cooking time.

