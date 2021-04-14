Buffet food ideas: 40 street party food ideas and recipes

Making party food from scratch is doable with our selection of delicious, easy buffet food ideas. These party food ideas include both sweet and savoury recipes.
From warm sausage rolls to crunchy apple, walnut and stilton salad, from spring vegetable tortilla to potato salad, we’ve got lots of traditional party foods to choose from.
Our collection of party foods include classic street party foods, afternoon tea ideas, as well as some traditional British finger foods, and kids’ party food ideas too.
One of our favourite buffet food ideas has to be scotch eggs. As you can see in our video above, they’re so simple to make from scratch. Find out how to make scotch eggs with our simple step-by-step guide.
See below for more inspirational buffet and party food ideas…
Buffet food ideas: Easy party food
Coronation chicken
You can't have a spread without a plate of coronation chicken. The simple blend of mayonnaise, curry powder and apricots was created to celebrate the Queen's coronation in 1953 - and it's delicious on it's own or in a crusty baguette.
Get the recipe: Coronation chicken
Sausage rolls
Making your own sausage rolls at home is nowhere near as hard as you might think. This easy sausage rolls recipe uses readymade pastry and sausages so all you need to add is a little mustard.
Get the recipe: Sausage rolls
Stilton, apple and walnut salad
Even those not keen on salad will love this chunky Stilton, apple and walnut salad. It's full of flavour, and this or one of our other delicious salad recipes will certainly brighten up your party table.
Get the recipe: Stilton, apple and walnut salad
Mini Victoria sponges
Get rid of the hassle of cutting a cake by making these mini Victoria sponges. Bite-sized versions of a classic, these super-simple bakes were made for parties.
Get the recipe: Mini Victoria sponges
Cheese and bacon scones
A British spread wouldn't be complete without a few scones. These savoury cheese and bacon scones will fly off the plates - especially if you serve them with a little chutney and extra cheese.
Get the recipe: Cheese and bacon scones
Spring vegetable tortilla
Got a tight budget? Tortillas are a great way to feed lots of hungry mouths and all you need is a box of eggs and some leftovers. This spring vegetable tortilla adds potatoes, red peppers and goat's cheese to the mix but you can add whatever fillings you like.
Get the recipe: Spring vegetable tortilla
Strawberryade
With strawberries in season, bring a little colour to your drinks selection by making this strawberryade. Whip up a batch and combine with lots of ice and fresh strawberries for a lovely refreshing summer drink.
Get the recipe: Strawberryade
Potato salad
We're praying for good weather for the weekend and what better way to celebrate a warm day than some freshly made potato salad? Made for alfresco dining, our potato salad recipes are perfect for street parties, BBQs or simple family picnics.
Get the recipe: Potato salad
Butterfly cakes
Get the kids involved in the baking by making these classic butterfly cakes. Serve with seasonal berries such as strawberries and raspberries to bring extra colour to your table.
Get the recipe: Butterfly bun cakes
Cheese and pickle straws
Party favourite cheese straws are so much tastier if you make them at home. These cheese and pickle straws have an extra tangy flavour and are the perfect accompaniment to meats and cheeses.
Get the recipe: Cheese and pickle straws
Perfect Pimms
What British party is complete without a little Pimms? This perfect Pimms recipe gives the classic drink a little fruity update.
Get the recipe: The perfect summer Pimms
Cheese, bacon and coronation chicken vol-au-vents
Buy readymade vol-au-vont cases or pastry to make these quick canapes. The filling possibilties are endless - we love these coronation chicken and cheese and bacon ones.
Get the recipe: Cheese, bacon and coronation chicken vol au vents
Bakewell tarts
The lovely almond and cherry flavours of a bakewell in cute bite-sized portions. These mini bakewell tarts are filled with a homemade light almond sponge for a super sweet taste.
Get the recipe: Bakewell tarts
Chilly potato cakes
These simple potato cakes are perfectly complemented by a sweet chilli dipping sauce and are just as delicious hot or cold.
Get the recipe: Potato cakes with sweet chilli Philadelphia dip
Homemade cloudy lemon and limeade
Light and refreshing, this homemade cloudy lemon and limeade can be whipped up in no time and all you need is some lemons, limes and a little sugar. The kids will love it and you can always use it as a base for some cheeky grown-up cocktails, too.
Get the recipe: Homemade cloudy lemon and limeade
Pork pies
Want to make an impression? Make your own pork pies. The hot watercrust pastry is fun to make and you'll feel so proud when you see your creations on the party table.
Get the recipe: Pork pies
Chicken satay kebabs
These chicken satay kebabs are given a wonderful flavour from the coriander, cumin and tarragon rub. Serve with a chunky peanut sauce to bring an Oriental twist to your spread.
Get the recipe: Chicken satay kebabs
Cornish pasties
A classic British dish, make these Cornish pasties into small bite-sized pies to turn them into a party snack. Created by Great British Bake Off judge Paul Hollywood, test your baking skills by making the pastry from scratch.
Get the recipe: Cornish pasties
Eton mess cupcakes
Planning on making some cupcakes for the party? Keep your bakes on theme by making these Eton mess cupcakes. All the flavour of the well-loved British pud but with the added fun of cupcakes!
Get the recipe: Eton mess cupcakes
Sausage, bacon and mustard pies
If you want to mix things up, try updating the classic pork pie recipe by adding bacon, mustard and some sun-blushed tomatoes. Watch the smile on people's faces as they bite into these refreshingly different sausage, bacon and mustard pies.
Get the recipe: Sausage pie with bacon and mustard
Vegetarian Scotch eggs
If you’re catering for vegetarians, these vegetarian scotch eggs are the perfect option. Cook a batch in just 10 minutes. We’ve opted for vegetarian sausages as a substitute for the pork meat. A hint of Dijon mustard and fresh parsley really brings these scotch eggs to life.
Get the recipe: Vegetarian Scotch eggs
Pasta Nicoise
Worried about the table looking a little dull? A big bowl of pasta salad will liven it up nicely. This classic pasta Nicoise can be made in advance - and any leftovers can be used for packed lunches as well.
Get the recipe: Pasta Nicoise
Hummus
If you're looking for ideas for a street party but are worried about turning up with the same thing as everyone else, why not make some homemade dips? They always go down well at parties and our hummus recipes are super easy to make.
Get the recipe: Hummus
Eccles cakes
The spiced fruity filling is what makes Eccles cakes so delicious. Whip up these easy cakes in no time by buying readymade pastry.
Get the recipe: Eccles cakes
Mediterranean-style barbecue chicken
We can guarantee that these Mediterranean-style barbecue chicken drumsticks will be really popular. There's just something so tempting about freshly grilled chicken.
Get the recipe: Mediterranean-style barbecue chicken
Blueberry and vanilla scones
Having a more low-key celebration? Throw a truly British afternoon tea party by making a cream tea with freshly made scones. These blueberry and vanilla scones add a lovely flavour to the classic recipe.
Get the recipe: Blueberry and vanilla scones
Cheese and chive puffs
Light and cheesy choux pastry filled with a cream cheese and chive filling, these cheese and chive puffs are mouthwatering - your guests won't be able to resist.
Get the recipe: Cheese and chive puffs
Coleslaw
Coleslaw is a staple of party spreads whether they're outdoor BBQ's or indoor affairs. A bowl of freshly made coleslaw is much nicer than readymade and with our simple recipe it won't cost a fortune either.
Get the recipe: Homemade coleslaw
Chocolate honeycomb mousse pots
Just enough chocolate to keep everyone happy, these little chocolate honeycomb mousse pots are the perfect indulgent end to a feast. Topped with crumbled Crunchie bars, they'll bring out the big kid in everyone.
Get the recipe: Chocolate honeycomb mousse pots
Children’s club sarnie
These bite-sized club sandwiches are perfect for all ages. A simple combination of bacon, lettuce and tomato - serve them on cocktail sticks for a fun party twist.
Get the recipe: Children's club sarnie
Mini Quiches
Spinach, asparagus and smoked salmon make a lovely filling for these cute mini quiches. Make in advance and chill to save time on the day.
Get the recipe: Mini quiches
Goat’s cheese and caramelised onion tart
Mini tarts are a great way of getting plenty of different flavours on
your party spread. Simply use readymade shortcrust pastry and top with fillings of your choice - we love this goat's cheese and caramelised onion tart recipe.
Get the recipe: Caramalised onion and Goat's cheese tarts
Baked Camembert
This baked Camembert recipe has to be one of the best Camembert recipes we've ever tasted. Baked in 15 minutes and you'll have lovely oozing Camembert that's perfect served with warm, crusty bread. Baked Camembert recipe.
Get the recipe: Baked camembert
Gluten-free Smoked Salmon Tartlets
Who said having a gluten-free diet has to be boring? These smoked salmon tartlets are bursting with flavour and so easy to make. There are really easy to adapt too so if you wanted to make them vegetarian just swap the salmon for roasted butternut squash.
Get the recipe: Gluten-free smoked salmon tartlets
Beef Wellington Canape
These bite-sized beef wellington canapes will be sure to impress your guests. They’re really quick to make and absolutely bursting with flavour.
Get the recipe: Beef wellington canape
Cheesy stuffed olives
If you love olives, we’re certain you’re going to adore these cheese stuffed olives. They are a modern take on the much-loved nostalgic classic and are oh-so-moreish.
Get the recipe: Cheesy stuffed olives
Filo smoked salmon canape
Sophisticated, delicious and a breeze to prepare - our filo smoked salmon canape is one of the tastiest, easiest recipes you can find. They take less than 10 minutes to make so a great last-minute starter to keep hungry tummy’s at bay.
Get the recipe: Filo smoked salmon canape
Halloumi wrapped in Parma ham
This delicious, quick and easy canape can be prepared ahead of time and then only takes 10 minutes to cook - this makes it a great appetiser at your party as you won’t need to step away from your hosting duties.
Get the recipe: Halloumi wrapped in parma ham
Passionfruit Portuguese Tarts
We’ve given the classic Portugese custard tart, also known as Pastéis de Nata, an exotic fruity twist and we’re sure you’re going to love them just as much as the original.
Get the recipe: Passionfruit Portuguese tarts
Berry swirl cheesecake bites
Our berry swirl cheesecake bites have a warming ginger biscuit base, topped with a cream cheese and creme fraiche cheesecake topping. Studded with mixed berries and infused with lemon zest.
Get the recipe: Berry swirl cheesecake bites