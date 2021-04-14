Trending:

Buffet food ideas: 40 street party food ideas and recipes

Inspirational buffet and party food ideas…
    • Making party food from scratch is doable with our selection of delicious, easy buffet food ideas. These party food ideas include both sweet and savoury recipes.

    From warm sausage rolls to crunchy apple, walnut and stilton salad, from spring vegetable tortilla to potato salad, we’ve got lots of traditional party foods to choose from.

    Our collection of party foods include classic street party foods, afternoon tea ideas, as well as some traditional British finger foods, and kids’ party food ideas too.

    One of our favourite buffet food ideas has to be scotch eggs. As you can see in our video above, they’re so simple to make from scratch. Find out how to make scotch eggs with our simple step-by-step guide.

    See below for more inspirational buffet and party food ideas…

    Buffet food ideas: Easy party food

    Coronation chicken
    Coronation chicken

    You can't have a spread without a plate of coronation chicken. The simple blend of mayonnaise, curry powder and apricots was created to celebrate the Queen's coronation in 1953 - and it's delicious on it's own or in a crusty baguette.

    Get the recipe: Coronation chicken

    Sausage rolls
    Sausage rolls

    Making your own sausage rolls at home is nowhere near as hard as you might think. This easy sausage rolls recipe uses readymade pastry and sausages so all you need to add is a little mustard.

    Get the recipe: Sausage rolls

    Stilton, apple and walnut salad
    Stilton, apple and walnut salad

    Even those not keen on salad will love this chunky Stilton, apple and walnut salad. It's full of flavour, and this or one of our other delicious salad recipes will certainly brighten up your party table.

    Get the recipe: Stilton, apple and walnut salad

    Mini Victoria sponges
    Mini Victoria sponges

    Get rid of the hassle of cutting a cake by making these mini Victoria sponges. Bite-sized versions of a classic, these super-simple bakes were made for parties.

    Get the recipe: Mini Victoria sponges

    Cheese and bacon scones
    Cheese and bacon scones

    A British spread wouldn't be complete without a few scones. These savoury cheese and bacon scones will fly off the plates - especially if you serve them with a little chutney and extra cheese.

    Get the recipe: Cheese and bacon scones

    Spring vegetable tortilla
    Spring vegetable tortilla

    Got a tight budget? Tortillas are a great way to feed lots of hungry mouths and all you need is a box of eggs and some leftovers. This spring vegetable tortilla adds potatoes, red peppers and goat's cheese to the mix but you can add whatever fillings you like.

    Get the recipe: Spring vegetable tortilla

    Strawberryade
    Strawberryade

    With strawberries in season, bring a little colour to your drinks selection by making this strawberryade. Whip up a batch and combine with lots of ice and fresh strawberries for a lovely refreshing summer drink.

    Get the recipe: Strawberryade

    Potato salad
    Potato salad

    We're praying for good weather for the weekend and what better way to celebrate a warm day than some freshly made potato salad? Made for alfresco dining, our potato salad recipes are perfect for street parties, BBQs or simple family picnics.

    Get the recipe: Potato salad

    Butterfly cakes
    Butterfly cakes

    Get the kids involved in the baking by making these classic butterfly cakes. Serve with seasonal berries such as strawberries and raspberries to bring extra colour to your table.

    Get the recipe: Butterfly bun cakes

    Cheese and pickle straws
    Cheese and pickle straws

    Party favourite cheese straws are so much tastier if you make them at home. These cheese and pickle straws have an extra tangy flavour and are the perfect accompaniment to meats and cheeses.

    Get the recipe: Cheese and pickle straws

    Perfect Pimms
    Perfect Pimms

    What British party is complete without a little Pimms? This perfect Pimms recipe gives the classic drink a little fruity update.

    Get the recipe: The perfect summer Pimms

    Cheese, bacon and coronation chicken vol-au-vents
    Cheese, bacon and coronation chicken vol-au-vents

    Buy readymade vol-au-vont cases or pastry to make these quick canapes. The filling possibilties are endless - we love these coronation chicken and cheese and bacon ones.

    Get the recipe: Cheese, bacon and coronation chicken vol au vents

    Bakewell tarts
    Bakewell tarts

    The lovely almond and cherry flavours of a bakewell in cute bite-sized portions. These mini bakewell tarts are filled with a homemade light almond sponge for a super sweet taste.

    Get the recipe: Bakewell tarts

    Homemade cloudy lemon and limeade
    Homemade cloudy lemon and limeade

    Light and refreshing, this homemade cloudy lemon and limeade can be whipped up in no time and all you need is some lemons, limes and a little sugar. The kids will love it and you can always use it as a base for some cheeky grown-up cocktails, too.

    Get the recipe: Homemade cloudy lemon and limeade

    Pork pies
    Pork pies

    Want to make an impression? Make your own pork pies. The hot watercrust pastry is fun to make and you'll feel so proud when you see your creations on the party table.

    Get the recipe: Pork pies

    Chicken satay kebabs
    Chicken satay kebabs

    These chicken satay kebabs are given a wonderful flavour from the coriander, cumin and tarragon rub. Serve with a chunky peanut sauce to bring an Oriental twist to your spread.

    Get the recipe: Chicken satay kebabs

    Cornish pasties
    Cornish pasties

    A classic British dish, make these Cornish pasties into small bite-sized pies to turn them into a party snack. Created by Great British Bake Off judge Paul Hollywood, test your baking skills by making the pastry from scratch.

    Get the recipe: Cornish pasties

    Eton mess cupcakes
    Eton mess cupcakes

    Planning on making some cupcakes for the party? Keep your bakes on theme by making these Eton mess cupcakes. All the flavour of the well-loved British pud but with the added fun of cupcakes!

    Get the recipe: Eton mess cupcakes

    Sausage, bacon and mustard pies
    Sausage, bacon and mustard pies

    If you want to mix things up, try updating the classic pork pie recipe by adding bacon, mustard and some sun-blushed tomatoes. Watch the smile on people's faces as they bite into these refreshingly different sausage, bacon and mustard pies.

    Get the recipe: Sausage pie with bacon and mustard

    Vegetarian Scotch eggs
    Vegetarian Scotch eggs

    If you’re catering for vegetarians, these vegetarian scotch eggs are the perfect option. Cook a batch in just 10 minutes. We’ve opted for vegetarian sausages as a substitute for the pork meat. A hint of Dijon mustard and fresh parsley really brings these scotch eggs to life.

    Get the recipe: Vegetarian Scotch eggs

    Pasta Nicoise
    Pasta Nicoise

    Worried about the table looking a little dull? A big bowl of pasta salad will liven it up nicely. This classic pasta Nicoise can be made in advance - and any leftovers can be used for packed lunches as well.

    Get the recipe: Pasta Nicoise

    Hummus
    Hummus

    If you're looking for ideas for a street party but are worried about turning up with the same thing as everyone else, why not make some homemade dips? They always go down well at parties and our hummus recipes are super easy to make.

    Get the recipe: Hummus

    Eccles cakes
    Eccles cakes

    The spiced fruity filling is what makes Eccles cakes so delicious. Whip up these easy cakes in no time by buying readymade pastry.

    Get the recipe: Eccles cakes

    Mediterranean-style barbecue chicken
    Mediterranean-style barbecue chicken

    We can guarantee that these Mediterranean-style barbecue chicken drumsticks will be really popular. There's just something so tempting about freshly grilled chicken.

    Get the recipe: Mediterranean-style barbecue chicken

    Blueberry and vanilla scones
    Blueberry and vanilla scones

    Having a more low-key celebration? Throw a truly British afternoon tea party by making a cream tea with freshly made scones. These blueberry and vanilla scones add a lovely flavour to the classic recipe.

    Get the recipe: Blueberry and vanilla scones

    Cheese and chive puffs
    Cheese and chive puffs

    Light and cheesy choux pastry filled with a cream cheese and chive filling, these cheese and chive puffs are mouthwatering - your guests won't be able to resist.

    Get the recipe: Cheese and chive puffs

    Coleslaw
    Coleslaw

    Coleslaw is a staple of party spreads whether they're outdoor BBQ's or indoor affairs. A bowl of freshly made coleslaw is much nicer than readymade and with our simple recipe it won't cost a fortune either.

    Get the recipe: Homemade coleslaw

    Chocolate honeycomb mousse pots
    Chocolate honeycomb mousse pots

    Just enough chocolate to keep everyone happy, these little chocolate honeycomb mousse pots are the perfect indulgent end to a feast. Topped with crumbled Crunchie bars, they'll bring out the big kid in everyone.

    Get the recipe: Chocolate honeycomb mousse pots

    Children's club sarnie
    Children’s club sarnie

    These bite-sized club sandwiches are perfect for all ages. A simple combination of bacon, lettuce and tomato - serve them on cocktail sticks for a fun party twist.

    Get the recipe: Children's club sarnie

    Mini Quiches
    Mini Quiches

    Spinach, asparagus and smoked salmon make a lovely filling for these cute mini quiches. Make in advance and chill to save time on the day.

    Get the recipe: Mini quiches

    Goat's cheese and caramelised onion tart
    Goat’s cheese and caramelised onion tart

    Mini tarts are a great way of getting plenty of different flavours on
    your party spread. Simply use readymade shortcrust pastry and top with fillings of your choice - we love this goat's cheese and caramelised onion tart recipe.

    Get the recipe: Caramalised onion and Goat's cheese tarts

    Baked Camembert
    Baked Camembert

    This baked Camembert recipe has to be one of the best Camembert recipes we've ever tasted. Baked in 15 minutes and you'll have lovely oozing Camembert that's perfect served with warm, crusty bread. Baked Camembert recipe.

    Get the recipe: Baked camembert

    Gluten-free smoked salmon tartlets
    Gluten-free Smoked Salmon Tartlets

    Who said having a gluten-free diet has to be boring? These smoked salmon tartlets are bursting with flavour and so easy to make. There are really easy to adapt too so if you wanted to make them vegetarian just swap the salmon for roasted butternut squash.

    Get the recipe: Gluten-free smoked salmon tartlets

    Beef Wellington Canape
    Beef Wellington Canape

    These bite-sized beef wellington canapes will be sure to impress your guests. They’re really quick to make and absolutely bursting with flavour.

    Get the recipe: Beef wellington canape

    Cheesy stuffed olives
    Cheesy stuffed olives

    If you love olives, we’re certain you’re going to adore these cheese stuffed olives. They are a modern take on the much-loved nostalgic classic and are oh-so-moreish.

    Get the recipe: Cheesy stuffed olives

    Filo smoked salmon canape
    Filo smoked salmon canape

    Sophisticated, delicious and a breeze to prepare - our filo smoked salmon canape is one of the tastiest, easiest recipes you can find. They take less than 10 minutes to make so a great last-minute starter to keep hungry tummy’s at bay.

    Get the recipe: Filo smoked salmon canape

    Halloumi wrapped in Parma ham
    Halloumi wrapped in Parma ham

    This delicious, quick and easy canape can be prepared ahead of time and then only takes 10 minutes to cook - this makes it a great appetiser at your party as you won’t need to step away from your hosting duties.

    Get the recipe: Halloumi wrapped in parma ham

    Passionfruit Portuguese Tarts
    Passionfruit Portuguese Tarts

    We’ve given the classic Portugese custard tart, also known as Pastéis de Nata, an exotic fruity twist and we’re sure you’re going to love them just as much as the original.

    Get the recipe: Passionfruit Portuguese tarts

    Berry swirl cheesecake bites
    Berry swirl cheesecake bites

    Our berry swirl cheesecake bites have a warming ginger biscuit base, topped with a cream cheese and creme fraiche cheesecake topping. Studded with mixed berries and infused with lemon zest.

    Get the recipe: Berry swirl cheesecake bites