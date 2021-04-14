Buffet food ideas: 40 street party food ideas and recipes

We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

Making party food from scratch is doable with our selection of delicious, easy buffet food ideas. These party food ideas include both sweet and savoury recipes.

From warm sausage rolls to crunchy apple, walnut and stilton salad, from spring vegetable tortilla to potato salad, we’ve got lots of traditional party foods to choose from.

Our collection of party foods include classic street party foods, afternoon tea ideas, as well as some traditional British finger foods, and kids’ party food ideas too.

One of our favourite buffet food ideas has to be scotch eggs. As you can see in our video above, they’re so simple to make from scratch. Find out how to make scotch eggs with our simple step-by-step guide.

See below for more inspirational buffet and party food ideas…

Buffet food ideas: Easy party food