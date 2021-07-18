We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

In our cornflake tart, we’ve swapped the classic strawberry jam for a more decadent and sophisticated chocolate ganache.

To make this chocolate cornflake tart you only need eight ingredients. It’s easy to make with just three steps in the method and is perfect for making ahead. This tart is best prepared the day before. You could swap the flaked almonds for finely chopped peanuts if you prefer the taste.

Ingredients 320g shortcrust pastry sheet

200g dark chocolate, we used 70 per cent

200ml double cream, plus extra for serving (optional)

100g Cornflakes

75g Golden syrup

40g butter

Big pinch sea salt flakes

25g toasted almond flakes

You will need

35.5x12cm loose-based tin or a 20cm round loose-based tin

Method Line the tin with pastry and chill for 20mins. Preheat the oven to 200C/Gas 6. Fill the pastry case with parchment paper and baking beans and cook for 25 mins. Remove beans and cook for 5 mins more. Leave to cool.

Break the chocolate into small pieces and place in a large bowl. Heat the cream in a saucepan and as soon as it reaches the boil remove from the heat. Pour in a continuous stream over the chocolate and mix until fully incorporated. This is your chocolate ganache. Sprinkle in the sea salt, mix and then pour over the pastry case, making sure it’s evenly spread. Chill for 1 hour.

In a large dry frying pan toast the corn flakes until turning golden. You may need to do this in batches. Set aside.

Melt the butter and syrup together then mix in cornflakes and most of the toasted almonds. Spoon on top of the chocolate ganache and sprinkle over the remaining almonds, then set in the fridge for 20-30mins or overnight. Serve at room temperature with double cream or custard, optional.

Top tips for making cornflake tart

Use the leftover pastry scraps to make an easy topping for a fruit pie. Cut into strips and then lay over your filling in a lattice pattern.

