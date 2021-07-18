In our cornflake tart, we’ve swapped the classic strawberry jam for a more decadent and sophisticated chocolate ganache.
To make this chocolate cornflake tart you only need eight ingredients. It’s easy to make with just three steps in the method and is perfect for making ahead. This tart is best prepared the day before. You could swap the flaked almonds for finely chopped peanuts if you prefer the taste.
Ingredients
- 320g shortcrust pastry sheet
- 200g dark chocolate, we used 70 per cent
- 200ml double cream, plus extra for serving (optional)
- 100g Cornflakes
- 75g Golden syrup
- 40g butter
- Big pinch sea salt flakes
- 25g toasted almond flakes
- You will need
- 35.5x12cm loose-based tin or a 20cm round loose-based tin
Method
Line the tin with pastry and chill for 20mins. Preheat the oven to 200C/Gas 6. Fill the pastry case with parchment paper and baking beans and cook for 25 mins. Remove beans and cook for 5 mins more. Leave to cool.
Break the chocolate into small pieces and place in a large bowl. Heat the cream in a saucepan and as soon as it reaches the boil remove from the heat. Pour in a continuous stream over the chocolate and mix until fully incorporated. This is your chocolate ganache. Sprinkle in the sea salt, mix and then pour over the pastry case, making sure it’s evenly spread. Chill for 1 hour.
In a large dry frying pan toast the corn flakes until turning golden. You may need to do this in batches. Set aside.
Melt the butter and syrup together then mix in cornflakes and most of the toasted almonds. Spoon on top of the chocolate ganache and sprinkle over the remaining almonds, then set in the fridge for 20-30mins or overnight. Serve at room temperature with double cream or custard, optional.
Top tips for making cornflake tart
Use the leftover pastry scraps to make an easy topping for a fruit pie. Cut into strips and then lay over your filling in a lattice pattern.
