These no-bake chocolate cornflake nests need just five ingredients; chocolate, butter, golden syrup, cornflakes, and Easter eggs.

Ready in just three simple steps, these chocolate cornflake cakes are so easy to make with the kids at Easter time. They will take around 50 minutes in total to prepare, including chilling time. This recipe makes 12 chocolate cornflake nests.

Ingredients 100g milk chocolate

50g butter

2tbsp golden syrup

100g cornflakes

Mini sugar coated Easter eggs e.g. Mini Eggs

Method Break up the chocolate into squares and place in a plastic or glass microwave proof mixing bowl with the butter and syrup and heat in the microwave on 30 second bursts until melted, then stir until smooth (or place in a bowl over a pan of gently simmering water until everything is melted and smooth).

Add the cornflakes and stir with a spoon until they are well coated in chocolate.

Place 12 paper cupcake cases in a bun tin and spoon the mixture into the cases. Place in the fridge to set for 30 mins. Decorate with sugar eggs

Top tips for making chocolate cornflake nests

If you don’t have any cupcake cases to shape your nests in, you could always mold them with your hands instead. Just form a ball with the mixture as best as you can. Pop the ball onto baking paper and flatten it a little.

