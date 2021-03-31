We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

These golden, crunchy chicken dippers are made with crushed Cornflakes with a hint of sweet paprika.

Serve our homemade Cornflake chicken dippers with a three-ingredient dipping sauce made with soured cream, Philadelphia, and chives. These goujons are so simple to make in just four easy steps, which makes them a great option for making with children as seen in our featured video.

Ingredients 250g chicken mini fillets

2tbsp plain flour

1tsp sweet paprika

1 egg, beaten

150g cornflakes, crushed

2tbsp sunflower or light olive oil

For the dip:

50ml soured cream

50g Philadelphia

few snipped chives, optional

To serve:

mashed potatoes

baked beans or any veg you like

Method Trim the chicken into equal finger-sized portions. Mix the flour and paprika together and spread onto a plate. Put the egg into a bowl and beat it with a splash of water. Spread the cornflakes onto a separate plate.

Dip the chicken in the flour, next coat with the egg, then cover completely in the crushed cornflakes. Set aside, well covered, in the fridge until you want to cook.

Heat the oven to 200C, gas 6. Heat the oil in a frying pan. Once hot, add the chicken and fry for 3-4mins each side until golden and crispy. They will cook more evenly if you do this in batches. Arrange the chicken on a baking tray, lined with baking parchment, and finish cooking in the oven for around 5 mins.

Meanwhile, cook or heat any veggies. Mix the soured cream and Philadelphia and serve in a little pot alongside the chicken and any veg.

Top tips for making Cornflake chicken dippers

We’d recommend serving these Cornflake chicken dippers with mashed potatoes, baked beans, and vegetables of your choice.

This recipe uses mini chicken fillets but you can just opt for chicken breasts and cut them into thin strips instead.

