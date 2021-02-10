We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

Our Cornflake cakes are a classic sweet treat to make with children.

The perfect after-school treat, Cornflake cakes are a quick and easy treat to make with kids. Good for school bake sales – particularly as they require no baking – you’ll need just four ingredients and some cupcake cases to whip up a batch of these crunchy, little treats. This recipe will make six to eight Cornflake cakes so upscale appropriately if you’re feeding a crowd, or a class, full of kids.

Ingredients 3tbsp butter

1 cup of sugar

1tbsp honey

4 cups of cornflakes

Method Preheat oven to 150°C.

Heat butter, sugar and honey in a small saucepan till frothy, remove from heat.

Add cornflakes and mix well.

Spoon into cupcake cases and bake for 10 mins. Enjoy!

Top tip for making Cornflake cakes

The more indulgent version of this treat involves melting chocolate in with your honey and butter, then pouring over the Cornflakes.

