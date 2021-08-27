We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

This veggie-filled courgette and goat’s cheese frittata is surprisingly filling and under 400 calories.

With only seven core ingredients, our courgette and goat’s cheese frittata makes a deliciously simple lunch or dinner. You can eat it warm or cold, so try slicing and serve with a salad for a couple of days if you like. We’ve used hard goat’s cheese but other hard cheeses such as pecorino or a mature cheddar would also taste lovely.

Ingredients 1tsp olive oil

200g baby new potatoes, large ones halved

165g baby courgettes

50g spring onion

50g rainbow chard

4 eggs

100ml semi skimmed milk

50g Hard goat’s or sheep’s cheese, such as Pecorino, grated

Method Preheat the oven to 220C/Gas 7. Drizzle the oil into your skillet and toss the potatoes to coat. Sprinkle with salt then roast for 20mins.

Meanwhile, boil a kettle, slice the baby courgettes into small circles and trim the spring onions. Add the courgettes to the pan with the potatoes and roast for another 20mins. After 10mins, add the spring onions.

Place the chard in a colander and pour over the boiling water to wilt. Allow to cool slightly then squeeze out the excess water.

In a jug whisk the eggs, milk and most of the grated cheese. Remove the skillet from the oven and switch to a high grill. On a medium heat on your hob, pour the egg mixture over the veggies then lay the wilted chard on top. Cook for 5mins until starting to firm up. Sprinkle over the remaining cheese and cook under the grill for 5 mins or until golden and set.

Top tips for making courgette and goat's cheese frittata

Frittatas are a great way to use up leftover vegetables. So instead of courgettes and chard, other great alternatives are peppers, spinach, pumpkin or asparagus.

For a herby twist, try mixing a tablespoon of green pesto through the egg mixture and serve with a little more once cooked too.

You could swap chard for baby spinach if you prefer. You can also use a normal courgette, simply dice it into 2cm pieces.

You might also like...

Frittata

Bacon squeak frittata

Masala omelette

Click to rate ( 133 ratings) Sending your rating