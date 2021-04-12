We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

This deliciously filling cumin, onion, and red chilli infused masala omelette is just 118 calories per serving.

Our fiery masala omelette has a golden appearance from turmeric. It packs plenty of flavour thanks to added spices including garam masala. Filled with fresh flavours too from cherry tomatoes, spinach, and spring onion, this recipe takes omelette to a new level of taste. It takes just 20 minutes to prepare and cook this omelette.

Ingredients 2 eggs plus 2 whites

5 cherry tomatoes, halved

handful spinach

½ small red chilli

½tbsp garam masala

½tsp turmeric

½tsp cumin

1tsp olive oil

1 onion, sliced

2 spring onions, chopped

½ bunch coriander, chopped

Method Beat the eggs and season with salt and pepper. Add the tomatoes, spinach and spices to the mix and stir well to combine.

Heat the oil in a small frying pan over a medium heat and fry the onion and spring onion for a few mins until softened. Pour in the egg mixture and swirl around the pan with a spatula so the eggs cook evenly, then leave until almost set. Fold in half so the outside sets and the middle is slightly soft.

Top with fresh coriander and a little extra chilli, to serve.

Top tips for making masala omelette

Using a combination of whole eggs and egg whites makes this omelette a touch lighter. Egg whites are a great source of protein but low in fat and calories, so perfect for those on a healthier eating regime.

You’ll also get an antioxidant boost from turmeric, which is said to have anti-inflammatory properties. Using spices is a great way to add flavour without adding extra fat or calories. As this dish is just 118 calories per serving it’s great as part of the 5:2 diet meal plan.

Find out everything you need to know about how to make an omelette with our handy step-by-step guide which includes whether to use oil or butter if you can opt for duck eggs over chicken and how to avoid making a runny omelette too.

