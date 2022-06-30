These red onion bhajis are a perfect side dish to serve up with an Indian feast, or as a party snack.

They're delicious on their own, but even better if you add a couple of bowls of dip for everyone to help themselves to. You cook them by deep frying, which can be daunted if you don't have a deep fryer, or you've never tried if before in a pan. But it's easy to do that you think - just make sure the oil is hot enough before adding the bhajis, and lower them gently into the oil with a slotted spoon, so you don't get any splatter. If you want to make them ahead of time, you can deep fry them first and reheat in the oven when you're ready to eat them.

Ingredients

1 tbsp olive oil

2 red onions, sliced

1 garlic clove, crushed

2 courgettes, about 400g, grated and excess juice squeezed out

5-6 tbsp plain flour

1 free-range egg

1 tbsp garam masala

2 tbsp mango chutney

200ml vegetable oil

Method

Heat the olive oil in a large frying pan and cook the onions for 5 mins until soft. In a large bowl mix the onion, courgette, garlic, flour, egg, spice and mango chutney to create a thick paste. Heat the vegetable oil until very hot in a large saucepan. Use a tablespoon to drop spoonfuls of the mixture into the hot oil. Cook for 1-2 mins on each side until golden. To reheat if making ahead, put in a very hot oven for 5-6 mins.

Top Tip for making Courgette and red onion bhajis

Serve the bhajis with some extra mango chutney and a raita or cool yogurt dip.

