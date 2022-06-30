Red onion bhajis recipe

CLICK TO RATE
(126 ratings)

These red onion bhajis are a great addition to an Indian feast. They mix red onion with courgette which give them a delicious moist texture and lovely taste.

Red onion bhajis
Makes24
SkillEasy
Preparation Time15 mins
Cooking Time10 mins
Total Time25 mins
Cost RangeCheap
Octavia Lillywhite
By
published

These red onion bhajis are a perfect side dish to serve up with an Indian feast, or as a party snack. 

They're delicious on their own, but even better if you add a couple of bowls of dip for everyone to help themselves to. You cook them by deep frying, which can be daunted if you don't have a deep fryer, or you've never tried if before in a pan. But it's easy to do that you think - just make sure the oil is hot enough before adding the bhajis, and lower them gently into the oil with a slotted spoon, so you don't get any splatter. If you want to make them ahead of time, you can deep fry them first and reheat in the oven when you're ready to eat them.

Ingredients

  • 1 tbsp olive oil
  • 2 red onions, sliced
  • 1 garlic clove, crushed
  • 2 courgettes, about 400g, grated and excess juice squeezed out
  • 5-6 tbsp plain flour
  • 1 free-range egg
  • 1 tbsp garam masala
  • 2 tbsp mango chutney
  • 200ml vegetable oil

WEIGHT CONVERTER

grams
to
cups

Method

  1. Heat the olive oil in a large frying pan and cook the onions for 5 mins until soft.
  2. In a large bowl mix the onion, courgette, garlic, flour, egg, spice and mango chutney to create a thick paste.
  3. Heat the vegetable oil until very hot in a large saucepan. Use a tablespoon to drop spoonfuls of the mixture into the hot oil. Cook for 1-2 mins on each side until golden. To reheat if making ahead, put in a very hot oven for 5-6 mins.

Top Tip for making Courgette and red onion bhajis

Serve the bhajis with some extra mango chutney and a raita or cool yogurt dip.

You might also like...

Explore More
Christmas party food Recipes Essentials magazine Recipes Indian Recipes Party food Recipes
Octavia Lillywhite
Octavia Lillywhite

Octavia Lillywhite is an award-winning food and lifestyle journalist with over 15 years of experience. With a passion for creating beautiful, tasty family meals that don’t use hundreds of ingredients or anything you have to source from obscure websites, she’s a champion of local and seasonal foods, using up leftovers and composting, which, she maintains, is probably the most important thing we all can do to protect the environment. 

Related Recipes
Latest Recipes
Latest News

Useful links

Family

Recipes

Wellbeing

GoodTo is part of Future plc, an international media group and leading digital publisher. Visit our corporate site.
© Future Publishing Limited Quay House, The Ambury, Bath BA1 1UA. All rights reserved. England and Wales company registration number 2008885.