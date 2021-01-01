We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

Made in just four steps, these golden, crunchy onion bhajis are so easy to make.

This classic onion bhaji recipe makes 8-10 good-sized onion bhajis that are packed with Indian spices such as turmeric, garam masala, and ground cumin. Cook these bhajis in a deep-frying pan for just 10 minutes until golden and crisp. At just 203 calories per bhaji, this homemade version is a much healthier option than a takeaway.

Ingredients 6 level tbsp plain flour

1 level tsp turmeric

1 level tsp ground cumin

1 level tsp garam masala

Salt and freshly ground black pepper

2 med onions, peeled and sliced

Raita (minty yogurt), to serve, optional

Deep-frying pan, with oil (about 150ml)

Method Heat the oil in the deep-frying pan to 190°C/375°F/Gas Mark 5.

Mix the flour, spices and salt together in a bowl and add 3-4 tbsp water, to make a stiff batter. Stir the onions into the batter, to coat.

Add a spoonful of the onion mixture to the pan. When it rises to the surface, add the next spoonful. Continue doing this until the pan is full. Cook for 3-4 mins until the bhajis are cooked, turning them over halfway through. Remove from the pan and drain them on absorbent kitchen paper.

Cook the remainder of the onion mixture. The onion bhaji may be served immediately or reheated on a baking sheet in a hot oven for a few mins. Serve with raita, if you like.

Top tips for making onion bhajis

Onion bhajis are best eaten on the same day they are made but if you have any leftovers you can store them in an airtight container in the fridge for up to two days. Leftover onion bhajis are great cold the next day with leftover Raita dip. Or you can warm thoroughly through in the microwave and serve.

To freeze; pack the cooled bhajis in a plastic container and freeze for up to one month. Allow defrosting overnight in the fridge.

This delicious side dish or classic Indian starter, is a real treat served with homemade chicken curry or alongside bombay potatoes, saag aloo and more. Love Indian food? We've got loads more delicious Indian recipes!

