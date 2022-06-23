It takes just eight ingredients to make this traditional Indian naan bread at home.

Our easy naan bread recipe makes 4-6 naan. Infused with garlic, coriander, and black onion seeds, naan bread is a delicious accompaniment to classic Indian curries such as masala, tikka, or jalfrezi. Or serve as it is with sweet, sticky mango chutney (opens in new tab).

Ingredients

250g (8oz) strong plain white flour

7g sachet fast-action dried yeast

1 level tsp salt

1 level tbsp black onion seeds

2 level tbsp chopped fresh coriander

4 level tbsp natural yogurt

1 clove garlic, peeled and crushed

Sunflower oil, for greasing

Method

Sift the flour into a bowl and stir in the yeast, salt, black onion seeds and chopped coriander. Mix together the natural yogurt, garlic and 100ml (31/2fl oz) warm water, then pour this into the flour mixture. Mix the ingredients to form a soft dough. Turn the dough out on to a lightly floured work surface and knead it for about 5 - 8 minutes, until it's smooth and stretchy. Place the dough in a clean, oiled bowl and cover it with a sheet of oiled cling film. Leave the bowl in a warm place for about 30 - 45 minutes, or until it has doubled in size. Knead the dough to knock it back, and then divide it into 4 or 6 pieces. Lightly grease a non-stick frying pan with sunflower oil. Take one piece of dough and roll it out thinly, so it will fit in the frying pan. Place the dough in the hot pan and cook it over a medium heat for 3 - 5 minutes on each side, until it's puffed up and is lightly golden on both sides. Keep the naan bread warm while cooking the rest of the dough. Serve the naan immediately with some mango chutney, if you like.

Top tips for making naan bread

If you don't eat all of the naan bread in one sitting, you can freeze leftovers for up to 1 month. Make sure you defrost thoroughly before reheating and serving again.

What is the difference between naan bread and pitta bread?

Pitta bread is a thinner, plainer bread often served with hummus or as a sandwich option come lunchtime. Pitta bread is traditionally made with flour, water, salt, yeast, and olive oil - similar to naan bread, however, naan bread has yogurt, garlic, and black onion seeds for a more intense flavoured bread. The yogurt makes the bread much thicker and denser than pitta bread.

