It takes just eight ingredients to make this traditional Indian naan bread at home.
Our easy naan bread recipe makes 4-6 naan. Infused with garlic, coriander, and black onion seeds, naan bread is a delicious accompaniment to classic Indian curries such as masala, tikka, or jalfrezi. Or serve as it is with sweet, sticky mango chutney (opens in new tab).
Ingredients
- 250g (8oz) strong plain white flour
- 7g sachet fast-action dried yeast
- 1 level tsp salt
- 1 level tbsp black onion seeds
- 2 level tbsp chopped fresh coriander
- 4 level tbsp natural yogurt
- 1 clove garlic, peeled and crushed
- Sunflower oil, for greasing
WEIGHT CONVERTER
Method
- Sift the flour into a bowl and stir in the yeast, salt, black onion seeds and chopped coriander. Mix together the natural yogurt, garlic and 100ml (31/2fl oz) warm water, then pour this into the flour mixture. Mix the ingredients to form a soft dough.
- Turn the dough out on to a lightly floured work surface and knead it for about 5 - 8 minutes, until it's smooth and stretchy. Place the dough in a clean, oiled bowl and cover it with a sheet of oiled cling film. Leave the bowl in a warm place for about 30 - 45 minutes, or until it has doubled in size. Knead the dough to knock it back, and then divide it into 4 or 6 pieces.
- Lightly grease a non-stick frying pan with sunflower oil. Take one piece of dough and roll it out thinly, so it will fit in the frying pan. Place the dough in the hot pan and cook it over a medium heat for 3 - 5 minutes on each side, until it's puffed up and is lightly golden on both sides. Keep the naan bread warm while cooking the rest of the dough.
- Serve the naan immediately with some mango chutney, if you like.
Top tips for making naan bread
If you don't eat all of the naan bread in one sitting, you can freeze leftovers for up to 1 month. Make sure you defrost thoroughly before reheating and serving again.
What is the difference between naan bread and pitta bread?
Pitta bread is a thinner, plainer bread often served with hummus or as a sandwich option come lunchtime. Pitta bread is traditionally made with flour, water, salt, yeast, and olive oil - similar to naan bread, however, naan bread has yogurt, garlic, and black onion seeds for a more intense flavoured bread. The yogurt makes the bread much thicker and denser than pitta bread.
You might also like...
Peshwari naan recipe (opens in new tab)
Sue McMahon is a former Food and Recipes Writer at GoodTo and Cooking Editor at Woman's Weekly. Her primary passion is cakes and Sue regularly travels the world teaching cake decorating. Her biggest achievement to date was winning the Prix d’honneur at La Salon Culinaire International de Londres beating over 1,200 other entries.
-
Naan bread
You don't need a traditional clay oven to make naan. Learn how to make naan bread in a frying pan - for wonderfully light, fluffy bread every time...
By Sue McMahon • Published
-
Easy tomato chutney
This easy tomato chutney is a tasty preserve that will go wonderfully with a variety of dishes such as cheese and biscuits, or delicious cold meats...
By Jessica Dady • Published
-
Roti
Roti is a type of flatbread served with Indian food and is easy to make at home with our easy recipe. Fry the dough to get a crisp finish
By Nichola Palmer • Last updated
-
Chicken and bacon risotto
Chicken and bacon risotto is a quick and easy meal for the whole family. Our recipe takes just 40 minutes to prep and cook...
By Sue McMahon • Published
-
Butterfly buns
Our easy butterfly buns recipe is perfect for kids. We've kept our butterfly cake recipe simple - just slice the tops off and fill with buttercream and jam...
By Jessica Dady • Published
-
Hairy Bikers' steak and ale pie
The Hairy Bikers' steak and ale pie recipe is an absolute classic. Learn how to make a rich meaty pie filling and soft buttery pastry...
By Hairy Bikers • Published
-
Why did EasyJet cancel flights? All you need to know about the airport disruptions
Holidaymakers have been warned over NINE days of planned strikes expected to cause chaos this summer
By Selina Maycock • Published
-
Is the Wim Hof Method healthy? Wim Hof's new TV show Freeze the Fear explained
By Selina Maycock • Published
-
This super easy heating hack to save on energy bills takes SECONDS to do
By Kudzai Chibaduki • Published