We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

Crab apple jelly is one of the best ways to utilise to this summer fruit.

Crab apple jelly is one of our favourite recipes to use up the sweet crab apple as it’s delicious spread across toast and pastries. Naturally grown in the UK between the spring and summer months, crab apples are smaller and more sour than traditional red apples. They’re tart and tangy with a strong apple flavour, which makes them perfect for jellies and jams. This recipe for crab apple jelly is a must-make for those with trees in their garden and fans of the fruit.

Ingredients 2 kg crab apples

1.5 litres water

1 lemon, sliced

1 cinnamon stick

Approx 750g granulated sugar

Method Cut the apples into chunks without peeling or coring and place in a preserving pan with the lemon, cinnamon and water. Bring to the boil and simmer gently for about 1 hr until the apples are very soft and pulpy, stirring occasionally.

Cool for 10 mins then spoon the fruit pulp and liquid into a jelly bag and leave to strain into a large bowl for at least 12 hrs or overnight.

Discard the pulp remaining in the jelly bag. Measure the strained juice and pour it into a large pan (or the clean preserving pan) with 450g of sugar for each 600ml of juice.

Heat gently, stirring, until the sugar has dissolved. Bring to the boil and boil rapidly for about 15-20 mins. Remove the pan from the heat and test for setting point by spooning a little of the hot jelly onto a chilled saucer. Leave for 2-3 mins then push your finger through the jelly – if it wrinkles it is ready. If the jelly is still runny, boil for a further few mins then test again.

Tips for making crab apple jelly:

If you don’t have a jelly bag and stand to strain the fruit pulp you can improvise by using 2-3 layers of clean muslin cloth tied to the legs of an upturned stool. Don’t be tempted to squeeze the bag or the jelly will end up cloudy.

You might also like…

Jam tarts

Damson jam

Plum jam

Click to rate ( 322 ratings) Sending your rating

Video of the Week