We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

The Hummingbird Bakery’s cream cheese frosting is our go-to recipe for perfect cake frosting every time.

The Hummingbird Bakery’s cream cheese frosting can be used to decorate all of your favourite cakes – from cupcakes to multi-level tiered masterpieces. Although it’s pretty versatile, it’s classically paired with carrot cake and red velvet cake. The Hummingbird Bakery has kept things simple for this recipe, but if you want to add a splash of colour to this cream cheese frosting it would work with food colouring. It’s also very easy to make, requiring just three key ingredients – icing sugar, butter and cream cheese. This recipe is enough to top 12 regular sized cupcakes or one regular sized cake (20cm round).

Ingredients 300g icing sugar, sifted

50g unsalted butter, at room temperature

125g cream cheese, cold

Method To make this cupcake recipe, heat the icing sugar and butter together in a freestanding electric mixer with a paddle attachment (or use a handheld electric whisk) on medium-slow speed until the mixture comes together and is well mixed.

Add the cream cheese in one go and beat until it is completely incorporated. Turn the mixer up to medium-high speed. Continue beating until the frosting is light and fluffy, at least 5 mins.

Spoon or pipe the cream cheese frosting on top of a cold cake(s).

Tips for making Hummingbird Bakery cream cheese frosting:

Avoid over-beating the mixture, as it can quickly become runny.

You could spoon this frosting onto cakes, but for more precision we’d recommend using a piping bag with a large nozzle.