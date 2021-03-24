We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

Creme Egg toasties are an indulgent breakfast choice, sure, but are they delicious? Absolutely.

The combination of crisp butter-fried bread and melting chocolate is a no brainer for us when it comes to a tasty start to the day come Easter Sunday. As the fondant warms it becomes wonderfully sticky while the chocolate becomes soft and melts through any gaps in the bread, causing the best kind of overflow. We used a crusty white loaf cut into thick slices to give the Creme Egg toastie some structure and layered on plenty of creamy butter to get a golden, crisp crunch on the outside, which works perfectly with the soft middle.

We went for Creme Eggs to make our toastie perfect for Easter and the spring time, when these little eggs are in the shops, but you could actually use this same technique for any chocolaty treat. Melting a Mars between crunchy buttered toast would be fabulous, as would just using squares of your favourite chocolate. Basically, what we’re saying is – choose your favourite chocolate, sandwich it between toasted buttered bread and you won’t be disappointed.

Watch how to make Creme Egg toastie

Ingredients 4 x slices of thick white bread

1tbs butter

2 x Creme Eggs

Method Preheat a heavy-bottomed frying pan on a medium heat. A grill pan will give you nice lines in your finished toastie, but any frying pan will give you a good finished product.

Thickly slice your bread into four rounds and generously butter one side of each.

Smash the Creme Eggs to flatten them slightly and layer in between two slices of your bread, making sure the buttered sides are facing outwards.

Place in your frying pan, buttered side down and toast until golden brown on one side before flipping over to cook the other side. This should take around 3-4 minutes per side to get a golden, crunchy outside and a melted middle.

When ready and melted to you liking remove from the pan, cut in half and serve.

Related features:

Creme Egg recipes

Easter desserts

Chocolate brownies

Chocolate cake

Click to rate ( 62 ratings) Sending your rating