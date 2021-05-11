To make the dough, put the flour, salt, sugar, dried and fresh ginger and yeast into a large bowl and combine. Heat the milk and butter in a small pan until the butter has melted, then set aside to cool to lukewarm.

Gradually pour in the milk mixture and egg to the flour mixture, mixing with a dough hook or with your hands to form a sticky dough. Knead for 10-15 mins until the dough is soft and elastic. Transfer to a lightly oiled bowl, cover with cling and leave until doubled in size, approx 1hr.

In a medium saucepan, melt the butter, sugar and chocolate until combined. Transfer to a bowl, leave to cool slightly then refrigerate for 30mins.

Roll the dough on a lightly floured surface into a rectangle approx 30cm x 35cm. Spread over the chocolate mixture then sprinkle over the candied ginger. Roll the dough up from the shortest side and slice into 12-14 portions. Arrange on a large baking sheet, lined with baking parchment in your desired pattern or in a greased round castiron pan, leaving a little space between each bun.

Cover loosely with cling and leave to rise for 45mins-1hr.

Preheat the oven to 180C/Gas 4. Brush the buns with a little milk then bake for 20mins until golden brown. Leave to cool for 5-10mins.