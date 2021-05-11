Our dark chocolate and ginger buns are the ultimate tear-and-share breakfast. Light, fluffy and indulgent.
The smell of our dark chocolate and ginger buns combines dark chocolate and ginger balancing the bitterness of the dark chocolate with a sweet ginger glaze. This recipe is similar to the process when making cinnamon rolls. Although both can be made by hand, it’s easier with a stand mixer. You could make these buns at any time of year but they are especially good at Easter and Christmas when people are looking to indulge.
Ingredients
- 550g strong bread flour, plus extra for rolling
- ½ tsp salt
- 3tbsp caster sugar
- 1tbsp ground ginger
- 1tsp fresh ginger, finely grated
- 7g fast-action yeast
- 275ml milk, plus a little for brushing
- 80g butter
- 1 egg, beaten
- For the filling:
- 35g butter
- 35g caster sugar
- 100g dark chocolate
- 40g candied ginger, finely chopped
- For the ginger glaze:
- 70g icing sugar
- ½ tsp fresh ginger, finely grated
- 10g candied ginger, finely chopped
- You will need:
- A large baking tray or cast iron dish (at least 30cm, 12inch, diameter if using this)
Method
To make the dough, put the flour, salt, sugar, dried and fresh ginger and yeast into a large bowl and combine. Heat the milk and butter in a small pan until the butter has melted, then set aside to cool to lukewarm.
Gradually pour in the milk mixture and egg to the flour mixture, mixing with a dough hook or with your hands to form a sticky dough. Knead for 10-15 mins until the dough is soft and elastic. Transfer to a lightly oiled bowl, cover with cling and leave until doubled in size, approx 1hr.
In a medium saucepan, melt the butter, sugar and chocolate until combined. Transfer to a bowl, leave to cool slightly then refrigerate for 30mins.
Roll the dough on a lightly floured surface into a rectangle approx 30cm x 35cm. Spread over the chocolate mixture then sprinkle over the candied ginger. Roll the dough up from the shortest side and slice into 12-14 portions. Arrange on a large baking sheet, lined with baking parchment in your desired pattern or in a greased round castiron pan, leaving a little space between each bun.
Cover loosely with cling and leave to rise for 45mins-1hr.
Preheat the oven to 180C/Gas 4. Brush the buns with a little milk then bake for 20mins until golden brown. Leave to cool for 5-10mins.
Mix the icing sugar and fresh ginger with 3tsp water. You want the mixture to be just thin enough to brush over the buns. While the buns are warm but not hot, brush over the glaze. Sprinkle over the remaining candied ginger and serve.
Top tips for making dark chocolate and ginger buns:
- You can arrange the buns on a large baking tray in whatever pattern you like but we like a large circle best
- For an impressive oven-to-table finish, we recommend cooking the buns in a large cast-iron dish like this one from Le Creuset
- The buns are best served warm but they can be gently reheated in a low oven or with a quick blast in the microwave. Senior Food Writer Jessica Ransom has also tried freezing them with success. She recommends wrapping them individually then removing them from the freezer at night so they are ready to heat in the morning. You can top with fresh icing if you like but Jessica likes them without and served with a frothy latte