A simple sponge cake decorated to look like a pretty Easter egg.

This easy Easter egg cake is such a delight to make. It’s covered in a thick, layer of chocolate – just like a real Easter egg. However, instead of being hollow inside, there is a lovely sponge cake with a layer of chocolate through the middle. This cake serves six and it’s ready in about an hour an a half, plus a little time for cooling in between stages. We’ve used chocolate spread for the filling of this vanilla sponge. However, if you prefer you could use jam, whipped cream or buttercream.

Ingredients For this Easter recipe you will need:

A two-layer plain sponge cake, cooked in oval cake tins

Chocolate spread, for the filling

2 x 100g milk chocolate bars

Ready-to-roll icing

Food colouring (we used green, orange and pink)

Icing sugar for dusting

You will also need:

Oval-shaped baking tin

Circle-shaped cutter

Piece of ribbon, to make a bow

Method First bake the cake in an oval-shaped cake tins. If you only have one tin, split the cake batter into two and cook each half in the same tin, one after the other. Allow the layers to cool before you assemble your cake.

Assemble the cake on a large plate or board. Lay the first oval on the board and spread with a generous layer of chocolate spread. Place the second oval over the top.

In a large, microwave proof bowl melt 1 bar of milk chocolate in small bursts on a low heat, stirring in between, until it’s easy to pour. Pour the chocolate into the centre of the top layer of cake and smooth the chocolate around covering the top and letting it drip down the sides. Pop the cake in the fridge to set for 10 mins.

While the cake is chilling, prepare the polka dot ready-to-roll shapes. Cut off a piece of the icing and knead in the food colouring of your choice (we used 1-2 drops of orange, green and pink food colouring for a pastel effect). Once you have the right colour, dust your work surface with a little icing sugar, and roll out the coloured icing to the thickness of a £1 coin. Cut out 1-2 circles. Repeat with the different colours and leave to one side.

Take the cake out of the fridge and melt the next bar of chocolate in the microwave until easy to pour. Pour this again in the centre of the cake, and smooth it out using the back of a spoon until the cake is evenly covered. Let the mix run down the sides. Add your coloured circles and bow and pop back in the fridge to set for 15-30 minutes.

Just before serving, remove the cake from the fridge and add a ribbon across the middle, with a pretty bow.

Top tip for making this Easter egg cake

You can cheat this cake buy buying two plain, un-iced sponge tray bakes and cutting them into oval shapes for the cake. Make yourself an oval stencil to cut around so your layers are exactly the same. If you prefer, you can make a chocolate sponge instead, or make a three layer cake in pastel colours to match the icing circles on the outside of the cake.

