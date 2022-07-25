Caramel fudge recipe

CLICK TO RATE
(41 ratings)

Delicious squares of caramel fudge coated in a thick layer of dark chocolate. Tempting to scoff them all yourself but also great as a gift.

Caramel fudge squares coated in chocolate
(Image credit: Getty / kolderal)
  • healthy
Makes40
SkillMedium
Preparation Time15 mins
Cooking Time15 mins plus a few hours cooling time
Total Time30 mins
Nutrition Per PortionRDA
Calories300 Kcal15%
Octavia Lillywhite
By
published

This caramel fudge has a beautiful texture - crumbly and squidgy at the same time. 

This fudge is uses a whole can of caramel and another of evaporated milk for a really thick and gooey caramel flavour. You can keep the fudge naked if you prefer, but it's even more delicious enrobed in melted chocolate and left to set. Alternatively, dip half the fudge pieces in the chocolate on the diagonal, so you get half and half on every pieces. Make sure to leave plenty of time for the fudge to set, and later for the chocolate to set, before serving.

Ingredients

  • 90g (3oz) butter
  • 170g can evaporated milk
  • 500g (1lb) golden granulated sugar
  • 398g can caramel
  • 1 tsp vanilla extract
  • 600g (1¼lb) Fairtrade dark chocolate, broken into squares

WEIGHT CONVERTER

grams
to
cups

Method

  1. Line a 18cm (7in) square tin with baking parchment. 
  2. Put the butter, evaporated milk, sugar, caramel and vanilla extract into a pan. Heat gently until the sugar has dissolved. 
  3. Increase the heat and boil for 8 mins, stirring occasionally until the fudge thickens.
  4. Plunge the base of the pan into a large bowl of cold water, to stop it cooking. Whisk fudge with a hand-held electric mixer for 5 mins (this gives it the characteristic crumbly texture). Pour into the prepared tin. Cool for at least 1 hour, then cut into squares.
  5. Put the chocolate into a heatproof bowl over a pan of simmering water and heat until melted.
  6. Dip each cube of fudge into the chocolate. The easiest way is to rest the fudge on a fork, dunk it, then transfer to a lined baking sheet. Cool in the fridge for 1-2 hours until set.

Top tip for making caramel fudge

To give: Wrap fudge in clear cellophane and tie with a pretty ribbon, then attach a label to each parcel with an eat-by date and a note to store fudge in fridge.

You might also like...

Explore More
Chocolate Recipes Christmas Recipes Valentine's day Recipes
Octavia Lillywhite
Octavia Lillywhite

Octavia Lillywhite is an award-winning food and lifestyle journalist with over 15 years of experience. With a passion for creating beautiful, tasty family meals that don’t use hundreds of ingredients or anything you have to source from obscure websites, she’s a champion of local and seasonal foods, using up leftovers and composting, which, she maintains, is probably the most important thing we all can do to protect the environment. 

Related Recipes
Latest Recipes
Latest News

Useful links

Family

Recipes

Wellbeing

GoodTo is part of Future plc, an international media group and leading digital publisher. Visit our corporate site.
© Future Publishing Limited Quay House, The Ambury, Bath BA1 1UA. All rights reserved. England and Wales company registration number 2008885.