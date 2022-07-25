Sign up to the GoodTo Newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how to do this, and how we hold your data, please see our privacy policy
This caramel fudge has a beautiful texture - crumbly and squidgy at the same time.
This fudge is uses a whole can of caramel and another of evaporated milk for a really thick and gooey caramel flavour. You can keep the fudge naked if you prefer, but it's even more delicious enrobed in melted chocolate and left to set. Alternatively, dip half the fudge pieces in the chocolate on the diagonal, so you get half and half on every pieces. Make sure to leave plenty of time for the fudge to set, and later for the chocolate to set, before serving.
Ingredients
- 90g (3oz) butter
- 170g can evaporated milk
- 500g (1lb) golden granulated sugar
- 398g can caramel
- 1 tsp vanilla extract
- 600g (1¼lb) Fairtrade dark chocolate, broken into squares
Method
- Line a 18cm (7in) square tin with baking parchment.
- Put the butter, evaporated milk, sugar, caramel and vanilla extract into a pan. Heat gently until the sugar has dissolved.
- Increase the heat and boil for 8 mins, stirring occasionally until the fudge thickens.
- Plunge the base of the pan into a large bowl of cold water, to stop it cooking. Whisk fudge with a hand-held electric mixer for 5 mins (this gives it the characteristic crumbly texture). Pour into the prepared tin. Cool for at least 1 hour, then cut into squares.
- Put the chocolate into a heatproof bowl over a pan of simmering water and heat until melted.
- Dip each cube of fudge into the chocolate. The easiest way is to rest the fudge on a fork, dunk it, then transfer to a lined baking sheet. Cool in the fridge for 1-2 hours until set.
Top tip for making caramel fudge
To give: Wrap fudge in clear cellophane and tie with a pretty ribbon, then attach a label to each parcel with an eat-by date and a note to store fudge in fridge.
Octavia Lillywhite is an award-winning food and lifestyle journalist with over 15 years of experience. With a passion for creating beautiful, tasty family meals that don’t use hundreds of ingredients or anything you have to source from obscure websites, she’s a champion of local and seasonal foods, using up leftovers and composting, which, she maintains, is probably the most important thing we all can do to protect the environment.
