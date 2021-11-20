We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

Hot, homemade mince pies straight from the oven in only half an hour – no one needs to know how easy it was.

These simple and delicious mince pies with ready made pastry are so easy to make you can have them ready to serve in just 30 minutes. Unlike our original mince pies recipe, which uses a homemade shortcrust pastry, this cuts out the hard work and uses a defrosted block from the freezer – all you have to do is roll it out. With just three ingredients and nothing fresh, you don’t even need to plan in advance – just keep some mincemeat in your cupboard over Advent and you’re all ready for any mince pie-shaped emergencies.

Ingredients 1 x 500g (18oz) block frozen shortcrust pastry, thawed

350g (12 oz) mincemeat

Caster sugar for sprinkling

Method Preheat oven to 200°C/390°F/Gas 6. Have ready a 12-hole tart tin.

Roll out pastry and using a 7.5cm (3in) cutter, cut out 12 discs and use them to line the tart tins.

From remaining pastry cut 12 smaller discs for lids (you may have to re-roll trimmings for this).

Fill each pastry tart with two generous teaspoons of mincemeat, lightly moisten the undersides of the lids with water and use to top the tarts, pressing gently at the edges to seal.

With a skewer, make two small steam holes in the centre of the lids, brush with water and sprinkle with sugar. Bake for 15-20 mins until golden brown. Sprinkle again with caster sugar as they come out of the oven.

Top tip for mince pies with ready made pastry

Add a fresh fruit tang to your mince pies by stirring in some freshly grated apple, orange or lemon zest, or a handful of halved cranberries.

You might also like…

Best mince pies

Puff pastry mince pies

Filo pastry mince pies

Click to rate ( 146 ratings) Sending your rating

Video of the Week