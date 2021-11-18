We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

Festive fruity mince pies are taken to another level with crisp filo pastry and a sweet star of almond marzipan topping.

Filo pastry mince pies really are a twist on a classic. If you find mince pies – particularly shop bought ones – are too heavy on the pastry, this recipe is worth trying. The filo creates a beautiful crunch that contrasts perfectly with the soft smoothness of the marzipan. Lighter to eat and quicker to make, these are great to serve at drinks parties. Guests can eat them single-handed with a mug of mulled wine in their other hand. However, if you prefer something more traditional, be sure to check out our delicious, classic mince pies recipe too.

Ingredients 270g pack Jus-Rol filo pastry, defrosted if frozen

75g butter, melted

1 eating apple, coarsely grated

425g mincemeat

1tbsp brandy or Cointreau

250g natural marzipan

Oil, for brushing

Method Heat oven to 200ºC/390ºF/Gas 6. Brush 2 x 12-hole bun tins with oil.

Dab a sheet of filo with melted butter, top with another sheet, then cut into 8 squares. Repeat with the remaining 4 sheets of filo, so you have 24 squares.

Line each bun hole with a filo square, scrunching slightly around the edges to make it fit, then bake for 6-7 mins until golden.

Squeeze out excess juice from the apple, mix with the mincemeat and booze, then divide between the cases. Roll out the marzipan to a thickness of a £1 coin, then cut out 12x5cm stars. Put one on each tart and bake for 5-6 mins, until the marzipan is tinged golden.

Cool for a few minutes before transferring to a wire rack to cool completely. Store in an airtight container and eat within 4 days.

