With an abundance of mince pies hitting supermarket shelves in the run-up to Christmas, it’s hard to know which truly are the best mince pies.

This year’s winning collection of mince pies were tried and tested as part of Goodto’s Tried and Tasted Awards. They include a mix of the best supermarket and artisanal producers too. Individual pies were blind-tasted and judged purely on flavour, texture, and look.

“‘Mince pies is always an interesting category to judge as there are subtle but important differences between each pie,” says Deputy Food Editor, Rose Fooks. “Traditionally spiced varieties performed the best though we did enjoy the brown butter pastry pies from Waitrose a lot.”

One of the standout winners in the mince pie best Christmas food category this year were the Biscuiteers variety which were topped with a generous layer of frangipane. “Biscuiteers are best known for their intricately iced biscuits but we’re delighted they’re branched out to other bakes for the festive period,” adds Rose.

Best mince pies

Biscuiteers Handmade Mince Pies

Winner: Best mince pies 2021

Size: 6-pack

These deep-filled pies have a gorgeous buttery pastry and a generous layer of indulgent marzipan. Judges loved this twist on the classic and noted that they’d be ideal for sharing or to serve as a substantial dessert with a scoop of ice cream. The festive pies are carefully packaged in a cardboard box that has the signature Biscuiteers design on top.

VIEW AT BISCUITEERS | £15

Gluten-free Mince Pies

Winner: Best gluten-free mince pies

Size: 2-pack

Deputy Food Editor, Rose Fooks says; “I loved the simple but festive design of these festive pies and enjoyed the well-balanced mincemeat.” Judges felt these were an outstanding inclusive option, ensuring everyone can enjoy these pies at Christmas.

VIEW AT WAITROSE | £3

Organic Vegan Mince Pies

Winner: Best vegan mince pies

Size: 6-pack

Food Editor, Samuel Goldsmith says; “A crisp, well-seasoned and tasty pastry. The filling was generous with heavy notes of cinnamon which I thoroughly enjoyed.” As well as being vegan, these festive little pies are made using the best organic ingredients too.

VIEW AT RIVERFORD | £5

Jack&Beyond Mince Pies

Tried & Tasted

Size: 6-pack

A lovely option to send to family or friends, judges commented on the gorgeous golden pastry of these mince pies. The filling is rich, with generous chunks of fruit and a warming festive mix of spices.

VIEW AT JACK AND BEYOND | £12

Rosebud Preserves Mince Pies

Tried & Tasted

Size: 8-pack

These would no doubt make a lovely afternoon treat with a freshly brewed pot of tea. The pastry is rich with butter and the filling includes currants which judges applauded.

VIEW AT ROSEBUD PRESERVES | £9.95

No.1 Brown Butter Pastry Courvoisier Mince Pies

Tried & Tasted

Size: 6-pack

Rose Fooks says; “Brown butter gives a delicious nutty undertone which makes them taste incredibly luxurious.” It’s a simple but effective twist we’re certain you’ll adore this Christmas.

VIEW AT WAITROSE | £3

The following products were not judged as part of the Tried and Tasted Awards



Morrisons bake-at-home pies

Tried & Tasted

Enjoy a warm mince pie straight from the oven without any of the prep, washing up, or fuss. The recipe is the same as the one used in the in-store bakery pies with a rich buttery shortcrust pastry and fruity filling.

VIEW AT MORRISONS | £2.50

Finest 4 All Butter Pastry Speculoos Tarts

Tried & Tasted

Size: 4-pack

A delicious alternative for those who don’t like traditional mince pies but don’t want to miss out on the festive fun. These little tarts have an indulgent speculoos-spiced filling, a spiced sponge, and a speculoos-spiced buttercream. One for those with a sweet tooth for sure.

VIEW AT TESCO | £3

Finest 4 Crumble Topped Pies with Salted Caramel & Festive Spice

Tried & Tasted

Size: 4-pack

When two comforting treats collide, these sweet little pies have fruity mincemeat and salted caramel sauce filling and a luxurious golden pastry case. The buttery crumble topping is sure to provide a nice crunch to the overall texture and we’re sure they’ll go down a treat with loved ones.

VIEW AT TESCO | £3

Irish Cream Pies

Tried & Tasted

Size: 6-pack

Asda has transformed the popular Christmas cream liqueur into a decadent buttercream icing for the ultimate boozy topping to the classic mince pie. If you’re leaving some out for Santa, we recommend leaving more than one.

VIEW AT ASDA | £2