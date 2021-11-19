We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

Homemade puff pastry mince pies fresh from the oven, using only four ingredients.

This mince pies recipe is probably the easiest way to bake one of our favourite festive treats at home. Unlike our classic mince pies recipe which involves making your own pastry and mincemeat from scratch, this version uses ready-rolled pastry and mincemeat from a jar. It means you get an easy, speedy mince pie hit in just 40 minutes. Perfect for mincemeat lovers who find most recipes a bit pastry heavy, the puffy texture makes them light, crisp and delicious. Although they’re so simple, this is one of our most popular mince pie recipes. In fact, maybe it’s because they’re so simple.

Ingredients 2 ready-roll puff pastry sheets

411g jar ready-made mincemeat (2tsp per pie)

1 medium egg, beaten

2tbsp demerara sugar

Method Heat the oven to 190°C/375°F/Gas 5. On a lightly floured surface, roll out one puff pastry sheet so that it’s as thick as a £1 coin. Using a plastic knife, trim off 1cm from each edge, reserving the trimmings.

Onto this sheet, dollop 2 teaspoons of mincemeat into three rows of six, evenly spaced apart, so that you have 18 little mounds of mincemeat. Gently dampen around each mound with a little water using a pastry brush.

Lay the second sheet directly on top, encouraging the pastry to form a ravioli-shaped parcel around each little mound. Cut in straight lines in the grooves between the parcels.

Bring the reserved pastry together and roll out. Cut out tiny star shapes, brush the underside with egg and stick onto the top of the pies. (If you’re in a hurry you can skip this step).

Use a fork to crimp the edges of each parcel together and snip two little holes in the top with plastic scissors. Brush with more egg, sprinkle with sugar, then transfer to two baking trays lined with baking parchment. Bake for 20 mins until puffed and golden.

Top tip for puff pastry mince pies

This recipe is so simple, don't just confine it to Christmas. Swap out the mincemeat for jam, marmalade or compote instead and you can make it at any time of year.

