Edd Kimber's warm apple and plum pudding is a real treat when you want something as comforting as a crumble but a little different.
This pudding is something a little different. Rather than a base of stewed apples with a crumble or pastry topping, the fruit is mixed in with the batter. The result is a bit like a sponge cake, but shot through with delicious, juicy fruit. It comes with a homemade caramel sauce which is amazing draped over the pudding. You can serve cream alongside as well if you like (the two sauces will mix together in a decadent mess). This pudding serves 6 and takes only just over an hour to make, including 35 minutes baking in the oven, during which time you can make the sauce.
Ingredients
For the pudding:
- 115g unsalted butter, very soft
- 175g golden caster sugar
- 1 medium free-range egg, beaten
- 150g plain flour
- 1 tsp baking powder
- A pinch of salt
- 1 tsp ground cinnamon
- ½ tsp grated nutmeg
- 100g pecans, finely chopped
- 4 medium tart eating apples, eg. Granny Smith, peeled, cored, cut into 1cm-pieces
- 3 plums, halved, stoned and cut into 1cm-pieces
- 2 tsp chopped glacé ginger
For the caramel sauce:
- 200g caster sugar
- 225ml whipping cream, at room temperature
- 20g unsalted butter
- 1-2 tbsp rum, to taste
- 1 tsp vanilla extract
WEIGHT CONVERTER
Method
- Heat the oven to 180°C/350°F/gas 4. Grease a 22cm springform tin with butter and line the base with greaseproof paper.
- Put the butter into a mixing bowl or the bowl of a large food mixer. Beat with an electric whisk or mixer until creamy, then add the sugar. Beat until light and fluffy, then gradually add the egg, beating well after each addition.
- Sift the flour, baking powder, salt, cinnamon and nutmeg into the bowl and fold in. When thoroughly combined, add the prepared nuts, apples and plums and the chopped ginger to the bowl and mix in.
- Spoon the pudding mixture into the prepared tin and spread evenly. Bake in the oven for 30 to 40 mins, until the top is golden brown and the sponge springs back when lightly pressed in the centre. Remove the tin from the oven, run a round-bladed knife around the inside to loosen the sponge, and unmould. Serve on a warmed serving plate.
- While the sponge is baking, make the sauce. Put the sugar into a heavy-based medium pan and set over a low to medium heat. Watch carefully, and as soon as the sugar starts to melt, use a spatula or wooden spoon to gently draw the melted edges into the centre so that all the sugar melts and turns an even dark caramel. At that point, remove the pan from the heat, cover your hand and pour in half the cream, stirring with a wooden spoon – take care the mixture doesn’t burn you, as it will bubble up furiously and splatter.
- Once the bubbling has subsided, stir in the rest of the cream, then return the pan to the heat. Stir until the sauce is smooth and any lumps have melted. Remove from the heat and stir in the butter, rum and vanilla. Serve warm, with the warm sponge.
Top tip for making Edd Kimber's warm apple and plum pudding
You can cheat the caramel sauce if you prefer and just buy it in a jar - it will still taste delicious.
