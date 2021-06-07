We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

Mary Berry’s orange and plum crumble recipe is so easy to make in just 4 simple steps.

This recipe for orange and plum crumble comes from the Great British Bake Off queen herself, Mary Berry. Famous for her cakes and bakes, this tangy orange and soft plum crumble is one of her best desserts to date. The fruit is best in season during the summer months so this crumble is the ideal to serve after an outdoor Sunday lunch. But as this delicious, buttery crumble only takes 40 minutes to make, it’s great for all occasions – no matter the weather. We recommend serving it with a drizzle of cream, a dollop of custard or a scoop of ice cream.

Ingredients 900g fresh plums, halved and stoned

Finely grated rind of 1 orange

1 tbsp orange juice

175g granulated sugar

For the crumble

175g plain flour

75g butter, cubed

50g Demerara sugar

Method Preheat the oven to 200°C/400°F/Gas 6. You will need a 1.7–2 litre (3–3½ pint) shallow ovenproof dish.

Put the raw plums, orange rind and juice and granulated sugar in the dish and toss together.

Measure the flour and butter into a processor and whiz until it looks like breadcrumbs. Tip into a bowl, stir in the Demerara sugar and sprinkle on top of the plums. Level the top.

Bake in the preheated oven for about 30–40 minutes, or until pale golden brown on top and bubbling around the edges.

Tips for making Mary Berry's orange and plum crumble:

If you are making this crumble out of season, you can use frozen plums. Defrost the plums until you can just cut them in half. Remove the stone, tip the plums into a bowl, add the sugar and orange rind and juice and continue. If you leave them to completely defrost they will lose their colour.

