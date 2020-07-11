We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

This traditional egg fried rice serves up to six people and is much healthier than the takeaway version.

This delicious and quick to make egg fried rice is the perfect side dish for any Chinese banquet. It’s a classic recipe that has been triple-tested and only takes 15 mins to prepare and cook. Add in some cooked chicken or beef for an even meatier flavour and bite. Drizzle with soy sauce and serve in a large bowl so everyone can help themselves.

Ingredients 2tbsps vegetable oil

4 rashers smoked streaky bacon, finely chopped

350g cooked rice

4 spring onions, sliced

100g mange tout or sugar-snap peas, finely shredded

1tbsp sesame oil

2 large eggs, beaten

Method Heat the oil in large wok. Add the bacon and cook until it starts to crisp. Add the rice and heat it through thoroughly, then add the spring onion and mange tout or sugar-snap peas. Cook for 1-2 minutes. Stir in the sesame oil.

Use a spatula to move the rice to the edges of the pan and pour the egg in the centre and gently fold it into the rice as it cooks, so there are some curds of egg in with the rice mixture. Serve the egg fried rice immediately.

Top tips for making egg fried rice

Frozen rice may be used in this recipe, but allow a little extra cooking time for it to heat through.

If you’re making this dish for vegetarians remove the bacon from the recipe and add more vegetables instead for a healthier option too. Using already cooked rice in this recipe speeds up the cooking process plus it’s a great way of using up leftovers.

Love Chinese food, we've got loads more delicious Chinese recipes right here. Find out everything you need to know about cooking rice with our how to cook rice guide including how to prepare rice, how much rice per person, and how to store leftovers too.

