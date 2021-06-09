Preheat your oven to 160°C/320°F/Gas Mark 3. Line a 12-hole muffin tin with paper cases.

Beat the sugar and butter with the vanilla extract until light and fluffy (about 5 mins). Add 1 egg, 1/3 of the flour and cornflour and 1/3 of the milk. Beat until just combined then repeat twice more until all the eggs, flour and milk have been added.

Divide the batter between the 12 cases and bake for 20-25 mins.

Cool in the tins for 10 minutes before transferring to a wire rack to cool.

To make the buttercream, place the icing sugar, butter and vanilla extract in a large mixing bowl. Mix with an electric mixer for about 5 minutes until soft, smooth and creamy, adding a little milk only if the mixture is too stiff. Trim the tops off the cakes if necessary to level and spread over the buttercream making it as flat as possible.

To decorate, knead a little blue food colouring into 200g of the white ready-to-roll icing.

Using 20g of blue icing and 20g of white, divided each piece into 2 and roll into long thin sausages. Lay the 4 sausages side-by-side, alternating blue and white. Using a rolling pin roll over the white and blue sausages so they stick together making a ribbon. Cut the ribbon into 12 pieces and fold each piece in half to make a ‘v’ shape (these will be the ribbons on the rosette). Snip the ends and use a cocktail stick to curl the ends slightly. If you have a stitch effect tool you can emboss the sides but it’s not essential. Leave to dry on greaseproof paper.

Roll the remaining white icing quite thinly (2mm) and cut 12 scalloped circles using the cutter and place on top of the iced cupcakes.

With a brush of water, stick the ribbons to one edge of the scalloped circles

Using the blue icing, roll to 2mm thick and cut out 12 wavy circles sticking them on top of the ribbon to hold it in place.

Using the rest of the white icing cut 12 plain circles and stick them in the centre of the blue wavy circles.