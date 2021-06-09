Dad is going to love these Father’s Day cupcakes. Not only do they look the part, but they taste delicious too infused with vanilla.
Just like our Father’s Day cake, you can personalise these cupcakes using alphabet cutters and fondant of your choice and colour. This cupcake recipe makes 12 fondant toppers.
Ingredients
- 150g caster sugar
- 150g butter, at room temperature
- 1tsp vanilla extract
- 3 medium eggs
- 130g self-raising flour
- 20g cornflour
- 2tbsp milk
- 100g butter, at room temperature
- 250g icing sugar
- ½tsp vanilla extract
- 2tsp milk
- 500g white ready-to-roll icing
- 2tsp gum tragacanth (optional, see tip)
- blue food colouring paste (Victoria used Sugarflair's Ice blue)
- Scalloped cookie cutter (68mm)
- Wavy cookie cutter (65mm)
- Plain round cookie cutter (58mm)
- Alphabet cutters (Victoria used FMM Lower and Uppercase Alphabet Cutters)
Method
Preheat your oven to 160°C/320°F/Gas Mark 3. Line a 12-hole muffin tin with paper cases.
Beat the sugar and butter with the vanilla extract until light and fluffy (about 5 mins). Add 1 egg, 1/3 of the flour and cornflour and 1/3 of the milk. Beat until just combined then repeat twice more until all the eggs, flour and milk have been added.
Divide the batter between the 12 cases and bake for 20-25 mins.
Cool in the tins for 10 minutes before transferring to a wire rack to cool.
To make the buttercream, place the icing sugar, butter and vanilla extract in a large mixing bowl. Mix with an electric mixer for about 5 minutes until soft, smooth and creamy, adding a little milk only if the mixture is too stiff. Trim the tops off the cakes if necessary to level and spread over the buttercream making it as flat as possible.
To decorate, knead a little blue food colouring into 200g of the white ready-to-roll icing.
Using 20g of blue icing and 20g of white, divided each piece into 2 and roll into long thin sausages. Lay the 4 sausages side-by-side, alternating blue and white. Using a rolling pin roll over the white and blue sausages so they stick together making a ribbon. Cut the ribbon into 12 pieces and fold each piece in half to make a ‘v’ shape (these will be the ribbons on the rosette). Snip the ends and use a cocktail stick to curl the ends slightly. If you have a stitch effect tool you can emboss the sides but it’s not essential. Leave to dry on greaseproof paper.
Roll the remaining white icing quite thinly (2mm) and cut 12 scalloped circles using the cutter and place on top of the iced cupcakes.
With a brush of water, stick the ribbons to one edge of the scalloped circles
Using the blue icing, roll to 2mm thick and cut out 12 wavy circles sticking them on top of the ribbon to hold it in place.
Using the rest of the white icing cut 12 plain circles and stick them in the centre of the blue wavy circles.
Using the remainder of the blue icing roll to 2mm thick and cut out the letters for your chosen message. Brush them with a drop of water to stick in place. For a ‘full stop’ just roll a tiny ball of blue fondant and stick in place with a brush of water.
Top tips for making Father’s Day cupcakes
Victoria kneads gum tragacanth VIEW AT AMAZON into ready-to-roll icing to give a firmer modelling icing. This is best done the night before icing the cakes, wrap it tightly in cling film and store in an airtight container.
You might also like…
Chocolate cupcake recipe
Vanilla cupcakes recipe
Red velvet cupcakes