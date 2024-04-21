Our feta and spinach stuffed chicken delivers a delicious taste of the Mediterranean and the kids will be impressed when they slice open the chicken to discover the cheesy, green filling.
We have served the chicken with a Greek-inspired salad but you can swap it for chips, rice, or roast veggies if you prefer. When the spinach mixture is cool enough to handle, you can let the kids stuff the chicken breasts and seal them with a cocktail stick. Check they are properly sealed before cooking. Kids can also help prep and chop all the salad ingredients.
Ingredients
- 2tsp olive oil
- 2tbsp frozen or fresh shallot, chopped
- 1tsp fresh oregano leaves, or dried
- 250g spinach
- 100g feta cheese, crumbled
- 4 chicken breasts
- 1⁄2 lemon
- Splash white wine or sherry
For the salad:
- 1⁄2 cucumber, deseeded and sliced
- 400g tomatoes, sliced
- 1 large roasted red pepper, sliced
- 2 sprigs fresh mint, leaves roughly torn
- 50g Kalamata olives
- 2tsp sherry or red wine vinegar
- 1tbsp extra virgin olive oil
WEIGHT CONVERTER
Method
- Heat the oil in a frying pan and add the shallot. Cook for 2 mins until soft, then add the oregano; cook for 1 min. Stir in the spinach, season, then cook until wilted and the liquid has evaporated.
- Mix in the feta, then take off the heat.
- Heat the oven to 200C (180C fan, Gas 6). On one side of each chicken breast, make a deep incision to make a pocket. Stuff the spinach mix inside then secure with a metal skewer or two cocktail sticks.
- Put the chicken in a roasting tin, brush with a little oil, squeeze over the lemon and add the wine and a splash of water. Add a generous grind of black pepper, then cook for 20-25 mins until the skin is crisp and the meat is cooked.
- Meanwhile, mix the salad ingredients in a serving bowl. Drizzle with extra virgin olive oil and serve with the chicken.
Top tips for making our feta and spinach stuffed chicken
You can make this meal more substantial by serving with chips or toasted pitta bread. If you fancy having a sauce with it, tzatziki would be a nice choice or hummus would work well too.
What else can you stuff chicken with?
Garlic butter is a great choice for slices of mozzarella and a dollop of pesto is nice too. You could wrap the chicken breast in bacon or Parma ham to seal the filling in.
When is stuffed chicken cooked?
The best way to check your stuffed chicken is cooked through, is to use a digital thermometer. Insert the probe into the thickest part of the meat and it should read 74C or above.
Can I use frozen spinach for this recipe?
Yes, just make sure you defrost the spinach and strain off any water before you mix it with the feta and softened shallots.
“I personally love crispy chicken skin but if you want to make the meal a little healthier, or don’t like the texture of chicken skin, feel free to use skinless breasts instead. You could also make the recipe using boneless thighs but you’ll probably want two to three thighs per person depending on how big they are.”
Cook chicken with confidence by using a meat thermometer. You can make sure it’s cooked through and avoid overcooked, dry meat.
Thermapen® Classic - Orange - View at Thermapen
Food writer Jessica Ransom has had a Thermapen for years and says: “I never cook chicken or steak without it. I love the reassurance that my meat is cooked to my liking and means I don’t have to cut into it and ruin the presentation before serving.”
For something even cheesier, try this Taleggio stuffed chicken. Our stuffed chicken with Parma ham is a great date-night option or Mary Berry’s stuffed chicken breasts have a mixture of cream cheese and herbs inside.
Jessica is a freelance food writer, stylist and recipe tester. She previously worked as Senior Food Writer at Future. While at Future Jessica wrote food and drink-related news stories and features, curated product pages, reviewed equipment, and developed recipes that she then styled on food shoots. She is an enthusiastic, self-taught cook who adores eating out and sharing great food and drink with friends and family. She has completed the Level 1 Associate course at the Academy of Cheese and is continually building on her knowledge of beers, wines, and spirits.
-
Herby chicken with Romesco sauce
Herby chicken flavoured simply with oregano with a rich Romesco sauce - which makes a great dip.
By Jessica Ransom Published
-
Chicken with cannellini beany mash
Our chicken with cannellini beany mash costs £3.50 for two portions and takes just 5 minutes to prep
By Rose Fooks Published
-
Hairy Bikers' Thai chicken and coconut curry
This delicious Hairy Bikers' Thai chicken and coconut curry recipe takes a classic dish and reduces the calories to turn it into a healthy family meal
By Hairy Bikers Published
-
Sweet potato and courgette fish cakes
These sweet potato and courgette fish cakes take 30 minutes to make and can be served with chips, salad, or steamed veg on the side...
By Rose Fooks Published
-
Chicken and spinach lasagne
This chicken and spinach lasagne is a great new take on the family favourite and it’s easy to prepare during the day to cook come dinner time...
By Jessica Ransom Published
-
Broccoli pasta with pancetta
This broccoli pasta with pancetta takes 30 minutes to cook making it a great speedy family dinner...
By Rose Fooks Published
-
Prince William and Prince Harry’s ‘favourite’ childhood meals are surprisingly ‘normal’ and easy to recreate for family dinners
The brother's enjoyed "traditional, English food"
By Charlie Elizabeth Culverhouse Published
-
"Imagine being asked to speak Spanish if you don't speak it" - here are five phrases to avoid if your kid is mid-meltdown, according to a psychotherapist
Dealing with a meltdown should be a little easier with this advice
By Charlie Elizabeth Culverhouse Published
-
Why George, Charlotte and Louis won’t be joining the rest of the family for Christmas dinner
He'll be sat at a different table from King Charles and senior Royals...
By Adam England Published