Our feta and spinach stuffed chicken delivers a delicious taste of the Mediterranean and the kids will be impressed when they slice open the chicken to discover the cheesy, green filling.

We have served the chicken with a Greek-inspired salad but you can swap it for chips, rice, or roast veggies if you prefer. When the spinach mixture is cool enough to handle, you can let the kids stuff the chicken breasts and seal them with a cocktail stick. Check they are properly sealed before cooking. Kids can also help prep and chop all the salad ingredients.

Ingredients

2tsp olive oil

2tbsp frozen or fresh shallot, chopped

1tsp fresh oregano leaves, or dried

250g spinach

100g feta cheese, crumbled

4 chicken breasts

1⁄2 lemon

Splash white wine or sherry

For the salad:

1⁄2 cucumber, deseeded and sliced

400g tomatoes, sliced

1 large roasted red pepper, sliced

2 sprigs fresh mint, leaves roughly torn

50g Kalamata olives

2tsp sherry or red wine vinegar

1tbsp extra virgin olive oil

WEIGHT CONVERTER I want to convert... Choose the ingredient Water Milk Wine Almonds (Flaked) Almonds (Ground) Breadcrumbs (Fresh) Breadcrumbs (Dried) Brown Sugar (Light & Dark) Butter Caster Sugar Cherries (Canned) Cherries (Dried/ Maraschino) Cherries (Glace/ Candied) Cocoa Powder Cornflour Cream Cheese Dried Apricots Granulated Sugar Grated Parmesan Grated Cheddar Hazelnuts (Whole) Hazelnuts (Chopped) Hazelnuts (Ground) Honey Icing Sugar Margarine Oats (Rolled) Oats (Scottish) Oats (Steel Cut) Oats (Quick/ Quaker) Oats (Instant) Peas (Frozen) Peas (Cooked) Pecans (Chopped) Flour Rice (Uncooked, Long-grain) Rice (Uncooked, Medium-grain) Rice (Uncooked, Short-grain) Rice (Uncooked, Basmati) Rice (Uncooked, Wild) Shredded Coconut Sultanas Syrup (Cane) Syrup (Chocolate) Syrup (Corn) Syrup (Corn, High fructose) Syrup (Golden) Syrup (Maple) Table Salt Tomatoes (Canned) Tomatoes (Chopped) Tomatoes (Sun-dried) Treacle / Molasses Walnuts (Chopped) grams to cups

Method

Heat the oil in a frying pan and add the shallot. Cook for 2 mins until soft, then add the oregano; cook for 1 min. Stir in the spinach, season, then cook until wilted and the liquid has evaporated. Mix in the feta, then take off the heat. Heat the oven to 200C (180C fan, Gas 6). On one side of each chicken breast, make a deep incision to make a pocket. Stuff the spinach mix inside then secure with a metal skewer or two cocktail sticks. Put the chicken in a roasting tin, brush with a little oil, squeeze over the lemon and add the wine and a splash of water. Add a generous grind of black pepper, then cook for 20-25 mins until the skin is crisp and the meat is cooked. Meanwhile, mix the salad ingredients in a serving bowl. Drizzle with extra virgin olive oil and serve with the chicken.

Top tips for making our feta and spinach stuffed chicken

You can make this meal more substantial by serving with chips or toasted pitta bread. If you fancy having a sauce with it, tzatziki would be a nice choice or hummus would work well too.

What else can you stuff chicken with? Garlic butter is a great choice for slices of mozzarella and a dollop of pesto is nice too. You could wrap the chicken breast in bacon or Parma ham to seal the filling in.

When is stuffed chicken cooked? The best way to check your stuffed chicken is cooked through, is to use a digital thermometer. Insert the probe into the thickest part of the meat and it should read 74C or above.

Can I use frozen spinach for this recipe? Yes, just make sure you defrost the spinach and strain off any water before you mix it with the feta and softened shallots.

Jessica Ransom Social Links Navigation Food writer “I personally love crispy chicken skin but if you want to make the meal a little healthier, or don’t like the texture of chicken skin, feel free to use skinless breasts instead. You could also make the recipe using boneless thighs but you’ll probably want two to three thighs per person depending on how big they are.”

Cook chicken with confidence by using a meat thermometer. You can make sure it’s cooked through and avoid overcooked, dry meat.

Thermapen® Classic - Orange - View at Thermapen Food writer Jessica Ransom has had a Thermapen for years and says: “I never cook chicken or steak without it. I love the reassurance that my meat is cooked to my liking and means I don’t have to cut into it and ruin the presentation before serving.”

For something even cheesier, try this Taleggio stuffed chicken. Our stuffed chicken with Parma ham is a great date-night option or Mary Berry’s stuffed chicken breasts have a mixture of cream cheese and herbs inside.