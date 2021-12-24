We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

Juicy prawns, flaky white fish and bright peppers make this low calorie stew a real mood-boosting meal.

This fish and pepper stew has a little bit of a Spanish fiesta vibe to it. It’s a great family dinner for winter evenings when you want something bright and vibrant, but still warm and comforting. And it’s surprisingly quick to make – unlike a meat stew which generally needs to sit and bubble for an hour. This can be on the table in just 45 minutes. Plus it’s great for pescatarians, or anyone trying to cut down on red meat. This is stew is one of our favourite low calorie meals.

Ingredients 400g small new potatoes, halved or thickly sliced

1tbsp olive oil

1 onion, peeled and sliced

2 cloves garlic, peeled and crushed

1 small red and 1 small yellow pepper, deseeded and cut into strips

100ml white wine

200ml chicken or fish stock (made with stock cube)

150g raw prawns

300g plaice or other white fish, skinned and cut into chunks

2tbsp capers, rinsed

Salt and ground black pepper

A small bunch of fresh basil

Crusty bread, to serve

Method Add the potatoes to a pan of boiling salted water and cook for 12-15 minutes until tender. Drain. Meanwhile, heat the oil in a large frying pan, add the onion and cook on a low heat for 5 minutes. Add the garlic and pepper strips, and stir-fry for 5 minutes.

Pour in the wine and stock. Simmer, uncovered, for 5 minutes, then add the potatoes and bring back to the boil. Drop in the prawns, chunks of fish and capers and simmer for 2-3 minutes until the prawns turn pink all over. Season to taste.

Tear basil leaves into the stew and then serve it in warm bowls, with crusty bread.

Top tip for fish and pepper stew

Any white fish can be used - or even a fish pie mix. Frozen is fine too - just let it bubble away for a few minutes longer so it defrosts and cooks properly.

