Ginger carrots and parsnips are a perfect spiced-up version of traditional glazed carrots.

Carrots, parsnips and other root vegetables all contain natural sugars, which is why they are traditionally so popular in cakes (such as carrot cake). Adding a syrupy glaze to them emphasises the natural sweetness of vegetables. Most commonly, chefs use honey to add flavour to their glazes. However, if you have a jar of stem ginger in your store cupboard or fridge, it’s a secret weapon for roasting roots. The syrup adds a bright, fiery flavour as well as the essential sweet tang. You don’t have to stick to the vegetables mentioned here. Ginger carrots would mix well with beetroots, turnips or swede, as well. We’ve used goose fat for the initial roasting. If you prefer you can swap it for vegetable oil, for a vegetarian-friendly version.

Ingredients 600g (1¼lb) large Chantenay carrots

4-6 medium-sized parsnips, peeled and quartered

2 tbs goose fat

2 tbs ginger syrup from a jar of stem ginger

Method Set the oven to 200°C/390F/Gas 6. Scrub and trim the carrots and parsnips, and cut them into quarters, lengthways. Add the carrots to a pan of boiling water and cook for 4 mins. Add the quartered parsnips and cook for another 4 mins.

Meanwhile, heat the goose fat in a baking tray. Drain the vegetables and add to the hot fat. Stir them around to ensure they are covered in the fat on all sides. Roast for 30-40 mins, until browning, then drizzle ginger syrup over.

Top tip for ginger carrots and parsnips recipe

Ginger gives a hint of hotness to this recipe, but if you like things even spicier, add a good sprinkle of dried chilli flakes at the same time as the hot fat.

