Pretty iced biscuits that are great for all kinds of celebrations.

Star cookies are really simple to make. It’s a basic buttery biscuit recipe, elevated with just a little touch of cinnamon spice, which makes them feel wonderfully festive. If you prefer, you can swap the cinnamon for mixed spice or nutmeg. Alternatively orange or lemon zest to give the biscuits a lighter, fruitier feel. Top with this simple icing and they look so attractive. You can make holes in them to string them up as decoration, or arrange them on plates. They also make great gifts, layered in boxes with a piece of greaseproof paper in between.

Ingredients 100g butter

100g caster sugar

1 medium egg

1 tsp vanilla extract

½ tsp ground cinnamon (optional)

225g plain flour

¼ tsp baking powder

300g royal icing sugar

Coloured sugars, silver balls, edible silver food spray, to decorate

Method Using an electric hand whisk, beat the butter and sugar until pale. Add the egg and vanilla and whisk again. Sift in the cinnamon, flour and baking powder, and mix in with a wooden spoon to form a soft dough. Chill for 30 mins.

Heat oven to 180°C/350°F/Gas Mark 4. Roll out the dough on a lightly floured surface to the thickness of a £1 coin. Cut out whatever shapes you like using a cookie cutters, re-rolling any off-cuts. Put on baking trays lined with non-stick baking paper. Bake for 10 mins until pale golden. Cool for 2 mins before transferring to a wire rack to cool completely.

Mix icing sugar with enough boiling water to form a thick, but easily spreadable paste. Put into a piping bag fited with a small circular nozzle and pipe outlines or designs onto biscuits, then scatter over any other decorations. For an easier option, make up the icing as before, adding extra water so you have a brushable paste. Brush over the biscuits, then sprinkle with decorations of your choice. Leave to dry out for at least 2 hrs, before storing in an airtight container.

Top tip for making these star cookies...

To hang on the tree, make a small hole near to the top of each cookie with a drinking straw before baking.

