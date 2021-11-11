We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

These gluten-free chocolate chip cookies are only 152 calories and use less than 10 ingredients.

Our gluten-free chocolate chip cookies have the added bonus of peanut butter which gives them a lovely nutty flavour. They are easy to make with three steps in the method. Rolling the dough into logs and cutting with a knife is a simple way to ensure a consistent size cookie is achieved.

Ingredients 100g butter, softened

60g crunchy peanut butter

100g light brown soft sugar

1 egg

1/2tsp vanilla essence

200g medium oatmeal

50g gluten-free plain white flour

1/4tsp gluten free baking powder

100g dark or milk chocolate, cut into small chunks

Method Cream the butter, peanut butter and sugars until light and fluffy. Mix in the egg and vanilla essence then the oatmeal, baking powder and chocolate chips. Chill the dough for 20 mins.

Divide the mixture onto two pieces of cling film. Shape two 15cm long logs. Chill in the fridge or freezer until firm.

Heat the oven to 200C. Cut each cookie dough sausage into 1.5 cm thick disks. Space out on a couple of lined baking trays.

Bake for 8 mins until golden. Cool on the tray a little before transferring to a cooling rack.

Top tips for making gluten-free chocolate chip cookies

Porridge oats ground in a food processor is a good alternative if you can’t find oatmeal. Senior Food Writer Jessica Ransom recommends using the best quality peanut butter you can afford so that you limit additives and unnecessary sugars and sweeteners. She recommends ManiLife Deep Roast Crunchy Peanut Butter.

