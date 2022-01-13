We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

Snickerdoodles are a simple, soft and chewy classic American cookie with the warming flavour of cinnamon.

Perfectly soft in the middle with a rich and buttery texture, Snickerdoodles are a hit with anyone who tastes them. An American cookie staple, they’re instantly recognisable for their golden colour and cracked surface. And the good news is they’re so easy to make and will fill your kitchen with the most wonderful aroma. Cream of tartar is the secret to these sweet treats, giving them their characteristic tang and pillowy texture. Our recipe follows the traditional method used to make these classic cookies and gives you 20 in just 25 minutes.

Ingredients 100g butter

60g golden caster sugar

75g soft brown sugar

1 free-range egg, beaten

170g plain flour

60g ground almonds

1tsp baking powder

1tsp cream of tartar

1/4tsp cinnamon

For the cinnamon sugar coating

1tsp of cinnamon

4tbsp golden caster sugar

Method Heat oven to 200ºC. Cream the butter with the golden caster and soft brown sugars until light and fluffy, then gradually add the egg. Stir in the flour, ground almonds, baking powder, cream of tartar, cinnamon and a pinch of salt, until the mixture comes together to form a soft dough. In a separate small bowl, mix the cinnamon sugar coating ingredients together.

Roll tablespoons of the mixture into 20 balls and roll each ball lightly in the cinnamon sugar.

Place on baking trays lined with baking paper, with space between, and and bake for 10mins. They’ll be slightly soft but will firm up when cooled. Remove from the oven and allow to cool enough to handle, then sprinkle over any extra cinnamon sugar to serve.

Top tip for making Snickerdoodles:

It can be easy to overcook Snickerdoodles. Don't wait until they start to brown on top, as they will be over baked and crispy instead of soft. Remove whilst they're still slightly pale in colour for best results.

