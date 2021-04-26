We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

These gluten free cupcakes are a safe yet satisfying option for kids’ parties.

Light, spongy and simple to make, these gluten-free cupcakes are dainty and delicious – and designed for those following a gluten-free diet. This recipe makes 12 cupcakes, taking just 40 mins to prepare and bake. Gluten free flour is key here, and is flavoured with a few drops of vanilla extract. Top your gluten-free cupcakes with tasty buttercream and colourful sprinkles.

Watch how to make Gluten-free cupcakes

Ingredients 125g butter, melted

125g caster sugar

125g gluten-free self-raising flour

2 medium eggs

3tbsp milk

Few drops of vanilla extract

2 medium egg whites

150g caster sugar

100g butter, softened

Few drops of vanilla extract

Royal icing sprinkles

12-hole bun tray, lined with paper cases

Large piping bag, fitted with star-shape piping tube

Method To make this cupcake recipe, set the oven to 190°C.

To make the cupcakes: Pour the melted butter into a bowl and add sugar, flour, eggs, milk and vanilla extract. Beat the mixture, preferably with an electric hand whisk, to give a smooth batter which may appear a little runnier than a usual sponge-cake mixture. Spoon mixture into the paper cases in the bun tray.

Bake cakes in the centre of oven for 18-20 mins, or until they’ve risen and are light golden. Remove tray from the oven and leave cakes to cool for a few minutes, then transfer to a wire rack to cool completely.

To make the buttercream: Place egg whites and sugar in a bowl over a pan of hot water. Stir until sugar dissolves completely. Remove the bowl from over the pan and whisk the egg whites until stiff. Gradually whisk in the butter and then the vanilla. The mixture may appear to separate, but keep whisking it at a high speed until it’s light and fluffy – this is easiest done in a table-top food mixer, but can be done with an electric hand whisk.

Fill the piping bag with the buttercream and pipe a swirl on top of each cupcake. Scatter over the royal icing sprinkles. Keep the cupcakes cool until serving them. They are best eaten within 2 days of making. (Not suitable for freezing).

Top tips for making gluten-free cupcakes:

Icing sugar is gluten-free in the UK and US (though always check individual labels). You could always top these cakes with some traditional icing instead and play around with food colouring (also gluten-free)

