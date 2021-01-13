Top these delicious gluten-free scones with a rich, creamy clotted cream and strawberry or raspberry jam for a proper afternoon tea treat.
Gluten-free scones are perfect for a cream tea. Easy to make, this recipe will produce 8 scones – and only requires 15 minutes to prepare, and another 15 minutes to cook. We’ve used cream fraiche, milk and eggs to help bind the gluten-free flour and gluten-free baking powder together. While these gluten-scones may not rise quite as much as scones made with regular flour, the flavour and texture will be just as good.
Ingredients
- 250g gluten free flour
- 1tsp gluten free baking powder
- 3tbsp crème fraiche
- 100ml cream
- 1 egg, beaten
- 75-100ml milk
- 1tbsp sugar to top
- Whipped cream and jam, to serve
Method
Preheat the oven to 220C/Gas 7. In a large bowl, mix together the flour and baking powder. In a jug, measure out the crème fraiche, cream and milk and whisk in the egg. Pour the wet mixture into the dry and mix until it comes to a soft dough.
Place on a well-floured surface and shape to a circle of about 5cm/2inches thickness. Cut out 8-10 rounds or cut into squares and place on a baking sheet. Brush the top with milk and sprinkle with sugar, bake in the hot oven for 10-15mins until golden brown and cooked through.
Remove and allow to cool slightly before serving with cream and jam.
Top tip for making gluten-free scones
Make these ahead of time and pop into the oven to warm up before serving. The scones can also be wrapped in a freezer bag and frozen for up to 1 month. Allow the scones to defrost for a few hours and then refresh them in a hot oven before serving.