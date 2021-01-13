We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

Top these delicious gluten-free scones with a rich, creamy clotted cream and strawberry or raspberry jam for a proper afternoon tea treat.

Gluten-free scones are perfect for a cream tea. Easy to make, this recipe will produce 8 scones – and only requires 15 minutes to prepare, and another 15 minutes to cook. We’ve used cream fraiche, milk and eggs to help bind the gluten-free flour and gluten-free baking powder together. While these gluten-scones may not rise quite as much as scones made with regular flour, the flavour and texture will be just as good.

Ingredients 250g gluten free flour

1tsp gluten free baking powder

3tbsp crème fraiche

100ml cream

1 egg, beaten

75-100ml milk

1tbsp sugar to top

Whipped cream and jam, to serve

Method Preheat the oven to 220C/Gas 7. In a large bowl, mix together the flour and baking powder. In a jug, measure out the crème fraiche, cream and milk and whisk in the egg. Pour the wet mixture into the dry and mix until it comes to a soft dough.

Place on a well-floured surface and shape to a circle of about 5cm/2inches thickness. Cut out 8-10 rounds or cut into squares and place on a baking sheet. Brush the top with milk and sprinkle with sugar, bake in the hot oven for 10-15mins until golden brown and cooked through.

Remove and allow to cool slightly before serving with cream and jam.

Top tip for making gluten-free scones

Make these ahead of time and pop into the oven to warm up before serving. The scones can also be wrapped in a freezer bag and frozen for up to 1 month. Allow the scones to defrost for a few hours and then refresh them in a hot oven before serving.