Gordon Ramsay's roasted beef fillet is the opposite of a Kitchen Nightmare.

Gordon Ramsay’s roasted beef fillet is a delicious, succulent recipe that can be on the table in under an hour. A great source of protein and iron, this roasted fillet of beef is served in a fiery tomato tarragon dressing – just leave out the tabasco if you’re not a fan of spice. A great low-carb dinner as it is, or serve with homemade chips or new potatoes if you’re after something heartier.

Ingredients 1.2kg prime beef fillet (in one piece, cut from the thick end)

Sea salt and black pepper

2tbsp olive oil

Few handfuls of wild rocket leaves

For the tomato tarragon dressing:

500g (about 6) ripe plum tomatoes

5tbsp ketchup (homemade is ideal)

2tbsp Worcestershire sauce

1tbsp Dijon mustard

Few dashes of Tabasco sauce

Juice of 1 lemon

2tbsp balsamic vinegar

2tbsp extra virgin olive oil

2 shallots, peeled and finely chopped

Large handful each of tarragon and flat leaf parsley, chopped

Method To make the dressing, cut each tomato in half and squeeze out the seeds. Finely chop the flesh and place in a large bowl. Add the rest of the ingredients, except for the herbs, and mix well. Season well with salt and pepper to taste. Cover with cling film and chill for at least 20 mins or until ready to serve.

Heat the oven to 200°C/Gas 6 and preheat a roasting pan. Trim any fat or sinew from the fillet of beef and season all over with salt and pepper. Heat a non-stick frying pan with a little olive oil. When it is very hot, add the beef and sear for 1½-2 mins on each side until evenly browned all over.

Lightly oil the hot roasting pan. Transfer the beef to the roasting pan and place it in the oven. Roast for 25 mins for medium rare beef – it should feel a little springy when lightly pressed. Transfer the fillet to a warm platter and leave to rest for 10 mins.

Serve the beef warm or at room temperature. Slice it thickly and overlap the slices on a serving platter. Pile the rocket into the centre. Stir the chopped herbs into the tomato tarragon dressing and spoon over the beef. Accompany with new potatoes if you like.

Top tip for making Gordon Ramsay's fillet of beef

Because a fillet of beef has very little fat, it sears very quickly – so be careful to not overcook it in the pan.

