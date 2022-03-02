We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

A creamy, comforting pasta dinner that you only need three ingredients to make.

Guacamole and prawn spaghetti is the perfect cheat’s pasta dinner. The avocado dip works exactly like a pre-made sauce. You just stir it through the cooked pasta and use the residual heat from the pan to warm it up. It’s brilliant for evenings when you want a bowl of something filling and cosy but you can’t be bothered with much cooking. You can use frozen prawns if you have a bag in the freezer, and pasta is a store cupboard staple. That means the only ingredient you need to source on the way home is a tub of guac, which you can find in most corner shops. The result is a simple supper for two (or for one, with leftovers for next day’s lunch). All that for under 450 calories a portion, making this one of our easiest healthy pasta recipes.

Ingredients 150g (5oz) spaghetti

175g (6oz) cooked king prawns

170g pot ready-made guacamole

Method Bring a large pan of salted water to the boil, add the spaghetti and then/cook for about 10 mins until “al dente” — tender, yet still with a slight bite.

Drain the spaghetti and leave it in the colander. Add the prawns to the pan (with a little oil, if you like) and heat through for a minute. Return the pasta to the pan and turn off the heat. Stir through the guacamole, and serve.

Top tips for making guacamole and prawn spaghetti

It's important not to heat the guacamole directly as it can split. When you drain the pasta, reserve a little of the cooking water. If the pasta sauce is a little too thick, add in some of the water to loosen it.

You can add a pinch of crushed chillies and a spoonful of sour cream or crème fraîche into the mix if you have them. If you can't find guacamole, use 2 tbsp pesto instead.

