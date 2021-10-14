We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

As Christmas puddings go, this one is quick and easy to put together. It’s a case of mixing the ingredients, spooning into a bowl, and steaming for a couple of hours (by comparison, Mary Berry’s Christmas pudding requires a six-hour steam).

The Hairy Bikers say: ‘This is our version of the classic pud, and very good it is, too. You can make it up to six months before Christmas if you like, then just cover it with fresh baking parchment and keep in a cool, dry cupboard. To make the pud extra-rich and moist, top it up with a splash of brandy every week.’

Ingredients You'll need:

100g wholemeal breadcrumbs

120ml stout, something like Guinness

2 eggs

100ml sunflower oil

120g wholemeal flour

100g brown sugar

50g skinned almonds

4 level tsp mixed spice, or to taste

1/2tsp grated nutmeg

50g cooking apple, chopped

50g orange, chopped

200g raisins

300g sultanas

lemon and orange zest

1tsp salt

1 large, 2 pint bowl

Method Soak the breadcrumbs in the stout.

Add the eggs, sunflower oil and sugar and mix together.

Add everything else except the apple and orange and mix together for about 3-5 mins.

Add in the apple and orange and blend together.

Spoon the mixture into a large bowl, pressing down quite firmly. Cover with a layer of baking parchment with a pleat in it, held in place with an elastic band.

Put the pudding in the top of a steamer, and steam for 2hrs, ensuring that the steamer does not boil dry. Remove from the steamer and leave the pudding to cool.

Top tip for making Hairy Bikers Christmas pudding This steamed Christmas pudding can be made up to 6 months before Christmas. Cover it with fresh baking parchment and store in a dry cupboard. Keep topped up with a splash of brandy every week, to help preserve the pudding and make it rich and moist. Not suitable for freezing.

Top tip for making this Hairy Bikers Christmas pudding...

Before serving, douse the pudding in brandy and set alight. Alternatively, use cake top sparklers.

You might also like...

Figgy pudding

Plum pudding

Gluten-free Christmas pudding

Click to rate ( 139 ratings) Sending your rating