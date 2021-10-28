We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

Rich with dried fruit, glace cherries, and slivered almonds, this Christmas plum pudding is at festive as it gets. Brown ale and Brandy add a boozy flavour, while cinnamon, allspice, nutmeg and ground coriander combine for a warm, spicy undertone.

Plum pudding is an alternative name for classic Christmas pudding. This traditional pud has actually never called for plums in the recipe, but is instead named after the old fashioned word for dried fruit such as currants. At three and a half hours, this recipe calls for significantly less steaming time than many other recipes.

Ingredients 100g self raising flour

50g fresh white breadcrumbs

50g ground almonds

275g soft dark brown sugar

75g suet

225g each, raisins, currants and sultanas

50g glacé cherries, chopped

50g flaked almonds

1tsp ground cinnamon

½tsp ground nutmeg

½tsp ground coriander

½tsp ground Allspice

½tsp salt

3 medium eggs

45ml (3tbs) Brandy

150ml (1/4pt) brown ale

Method To make this steamed pudding, grease the pudding basin.

Mix together all of the dry ingredients in a large bowl. In a separate bowl, beat the eggs with the brandy and brown ale.

Combine the fruit mixture with the egg mixture and stir well. Spoon into the prepared basin and cover loosely with a pleated sheet of greaseproof paper.

Secure well with string and top with a second piece of paper. Place in a steamer and pour in enough boiling water to come half way up the sides of the basin.

Steam for 3 – 3 hrs 30 mins, topping up with more boiling water when necessary. Cool and wrap in foil and store in a cool dry place. Re-steam the pudding for 1-2 hrs before serving

Top tips for making Christmas plum pudding...

What is traditionally hidden inside a Christmas pudding?

A silver sixpence was traditionally stirred into the pudding mixture and was thought to bring good luck to whoever found it in their bowl. Try adding a whole blanched almond instead, for an alternative that’s less likely to crack a tooth.

Is it OK to reheat Christmas pudding?

Absolutely. Simply wrap the leftovers in tinfoil and bake at 150C for one hour. Alternatively, pop the leftovers in a microwavable bowl, cover in cling wrap and pierce a couple of times. Microwave on high in two-minute increments until piping hot.

Is Figgy Pudding the same as plum pudding?

Yes, figgy, plum and Christmas pudding are interchangeable names for the same classic dish.

