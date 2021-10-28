We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

This brilliantly boozy Christmas figgy pudding is spiked with both Guinness and brandy, studded with dried fruit, and lightly spiced with ginger and mixed spice.

Even beginners will have no problem whipping up this Christmas pudding with the help of our handy step-by-step video. Figgy pudding dates back to Medieval times, as is another name for classic Christmas pud or plum pudding. For best results, make this pudding several weeks before the big day, so it’s got plenty of time to absorb all the flavours. Stir-Up Sunday (26th November) is the ideal time to prepare the pud, but even a couple of weeks before Christmas is fine.

Watch how to make Christmas figgy pudding

Ingredients 750g mixed dried fruit

250g (8oz) dark muscavado sugar

60g (2oz) plain flour

150g (5oz) breadcrumbs

250g (8oz) shredded vegetable suet

1 level tablespoon ground mixed spice

1 level teaspoon ground ginger

2 medium eggs

200ml (7 fl oz) Guinness

pinch of Bicarbonate of soda, baking powder and salt

1.25litre (2pint) pudding basin, greased

3-4 tablespoons brandy, to flame

Brandy butter balls, to serve

Method Place the dried fruit, brown sugar, flour, breadcrumbs, suet and spices into a large bowl and mix well.

Lightly beat the eggs into the Guinness and add the baking powder, salt and bicarbonate of soda.

Stir the Guinness into the dry ingredients and mix well.

Spoon the mixture into the pudding basin, pressing down well so that it all fits in the basin. Cover with a layer of baking parchment, held in place with an elastic band.

Place the pudding in the top of a steamer, and steam for 4/½-5 hours, ensuring that the steamer does not boil dry. Remove from the steamer and leave the pudding to cool. Cover with fresh baking parchment and store in the fridge for up to 3 months.

Steaming is the best way to reheat the pudding, and helps the rich dark colour to develop. Steam the pudding for 1-2 hours to reheat thoroughly.

To flame, place the pudding on a warmed serving plate, place holly on top and place on table. Heat the brandy in a small saucepan and pour around the base of the pudding and ignite. Serve with brandy butter balls.

Top tips for making Christmas figgy pudding...

How far in advance should you make Christmas pudding?

The perfect time to make your Christmas pudding is on Stir-Up Sunday, which is the final Sunday before advent (26th November). You can also make your pudding up to three months in advance.

What is traditionally found in a Christmas pudding?

A silver sixpence was traditionally added to the pudding mixture and was thought to bring good luck to whoever found it on Christmas day. For a modern twist, add a sterilised ten pence piece.

Is it too late to make a Christmas Pudding?

Although Christmas puddings benefit from time to mature, you can still make a pud right up to Christmas Eve.

Can you feed a Christmas pudding?

You can, although the steaming process should keep the pudding moist (unlike Christmas cake which would dry out without regular feeding). If you wish to feed your pud, just use a couple of spoons of booze and make sure it’s well wrapped up afterwards.

What alcohol is best for Christmas Pudding?

Rum, whiskey, on brandy are ideal, although any alcohol with a high content will do.

Is it better to steam or microwave Christmas pudding?

Steaming is by far the best way to prepare your Christmas pudding. Although it’s technically possible to cook your pud in the microwave, it’s not recommended as you may well end up with a sticky, tough mess.

