We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

A gluten-free Christmas pudding is much easier to make than you might think, so there’s no need to miss out if you have an intolerance. This extra fruity Christmas pudding recipe looks good and tastes even better. It is too tempting to resist and is a classic dessert recipe at Christmas time, perfect for helping you get through those chilly evenings in! Decorated with fresh cranberries, this impressive pud is a real family favourite. We love our gluten free Christmas pudding served up with a good dollop of ‘posh’ cream – recipe below! Love festive cooking? We’ve got loads more lovely Christmas recipes right here!

The perfect topping to enhance your Christmas pudding is a delicious, smooth homemade brandy butter which we have the best recipe for!

Like this? You’re going to love Mary Berry’s classic Christmas pudding recipe!

Ingredients 200g each raisins and sultanas

200g each dried apricots and pitted prunes (or figs)

Grated zest and juice of 1 large orange

1 eating apple

1 rounded tsp ground cinnamon

1 rounded tsp mixed spice (or mixture of ground nutmeg, allspice and ground cloves)

3 rounded tbsp good marmalade (or use honey for a sweeter pud)

6tbsp Oloroso sherry

5tbsp brandy

3tbsp melted butter

3 large eggs

50g flaked almonds

100g ground almonds

125g crumbs made from gluten-free bread

To serve:

A few fresh or frozen cranberries

Bay leaves, brushed with gold lustre, optional

Posh cream (see recipe)

1.2 litre pudding basin, buttered, small disc of greaseproof in base, plus Bakewell paper, foil and string

Method Put the raisins and sultanas in a large bowl. Use scissors to snip the apricots and prunes into small pieces, straight into the bowl. Add the orange zest and juice. Use the coarse side of a grater to grate the unpeeled apple straight in, working around the core. Stir in the spices, marmalade (or honey), sherry and brandy. Mix well, cover and leave overnight in a cool place (not the fridge), if you have time.

Stir in the butter, eggs, flaked and ground almonds and breadcrumbs. Spoon the mixture into the basin, pressing it down well. Cover with a piece of pleated paper, then pleated foil. Secure with string and make a string handle, if you want.

Cook in a steamer, with a tight-fitting lid, over boiling water for 5-6 hrs, checking and topping up the water every hour, so it doesn’t boil dry. Take the basin out and leave it to cool completely. Take off the paper

and foil and replace with cling film and foil. Store in a cool place for up to 3 mths.

To reheat: Take off the foil and cling film. Replace the cling film with a sheet of Bakewell and put the foil back on. Steam, as above, for 2 hrs. Leave to cool down for 20-30 mins, then turn out and serve with a few cranberries on top, and bay leaves, too, if liked, and…

To make the posh cream: Lightly whip 300ml double cream with 1 tbsp icing sugar and 1-2 tbsp Calvados or your favourite tipple. Or whisk 1 tbsp icing sugar with 2 tsp orange flower water, then whisk in 300ml cream to soft peaks. Chill until ready to serve.

Top tip for making Gluten-free Christmas pudding You can save cooking time by using a pressure cooker - check its instructions for exact timings.

Click to rate ( 464 ratings) Sending your rating