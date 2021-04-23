Line a 26–28cm deep cake tin or a deep roasting tin with baking paper and grease it generously with butter.

Put the milk in a saucepan, place it over a gentle heat and bring it to just below boiling point. Remove the pan from the heat and add the butter, then set aside until the butter has melted and the mixture has cooled to blood temperature.

Put the flour and mixed spice, if using, in a large bowl and add the yeast, sugar and a pinch of salt. Make a well in the middle.

Beat the egg into the milk and butter mixture. Add this to the flour and stir until well combined – it will be a very soft, sticky dough.

Lightly oil your hands and the work surface, then turn out the dough. Knead until the dough is no longer sticky and has become smooth and elastic. Put the dough back in the bowl and cover it with a damp tea towel, then leave it to rise until doubled in size. This will take about an hour and a half.

For the filling, beat the butter with the maple syrup, sugar, spices and a pinch of salt to make a creamy, toffee-coloured mixture.

Turn the dough out and roll or pat it into a rectangle of about 30 x 23cm. Spread the butter mixture over the dough, then sprinkle with the chocolate chips and cherries. Roll the dough up fairly tightly, then cut it into 10–12 pieces.

Arrange the rounds, cut-side down, in the deep cake tin. Brush them with some of the beaten egg, then leave for another 30 minutes. Preheat the oven to 180°C/Fan 160°C/Gas 4. Brush with egg again, then sprinkle with the sugar. Bake the buns in the oven for 20–25 minutes, or until they are a rich golden-brown and well risen.