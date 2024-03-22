Our stuffed spring leg of lamb with herby chutney is a delicious easy-to-carve Easter main and leftovers are delicious in a pitta bread with feta and salad.

This is a wonderful recipe to share with your family because it’s easy to prepare ahead and once it’s stuffed, the lamb only takes around an hour and 15 minutes to cook. Any leftover meat and sauce can be tossed together with rice or couscous and chopped roasted veg for a delicious light lunch. If you want to get the kids involved, let them help make the stuffing and roll up the leg of the lamb. They could also take full control of blitzing the chutney together.

Ingredients

1.5kg butterflied leg of lamb

2 onions, sliced into 2cm (3⁄4in) rounds

For the stuffing:

1 small shallot, finely chopped

½ tbsp olive oil

1 small garlic clove, crushed

1⁄4tsp sumac

75g baby leaf spinach

30g rocket, roughly chopped

1tbsp chopped parsley

40g soft goat’s cheese

Zest and juice of 1⁄2 lemon

15g fresh breadcrumbs

1tbsp flaked almonds

For the chutney:

30g mint

15g coriander

15g parsley

1tbsp white wine vinegar

1tbsp caster sugar

2tbsp Greek yogurt

Method

Remove the lamb from the fridge and allow it to come to room temperature, while you prepare the stuffing. For the stuffing, in a large frying pan, fry the shallot in the oil, until softened. Add the garlic and sumac, then cook for another 1 min. Stir in the spinach and cook for 5-8 mins. Remove from the heat and stir in the rocket, parsley, goat’s cheese, lemon zest and juice, breadcrumbs and almonds. Allow the mixture to cool. Unroll the deboned lamb leg, then spread the stuffing over the lamb. Roll up again, and use string to tie the roll up. If you have time, marinate in the fridge overnight, otherwise heat the oven to 200C (180C fan, Gas 6). Place the onion rounds on a roasting tray and sit the lamb on top. Season well. Place in the hot oven for 15 mins, then reduce the temperature to 180C (160C fan, Gas 4). Cook for a further 1 hr for medium or 1hr 15 mins for well done. Remove the lamb and allow it to rest for 20 mins before carving. While the lamb is cooking, prepare the chutney. Blitz the herbs, vinegar, sugar and 75-100ml water together until smooth. Stir through the yogurt and season with salt and pepper. Serve the lamb sliced into 5mm slices with the onions and juices from the roasting tin, and the chutney.

Top tips for making this stuffed spring leg of lamb with herby chutney

Ask your butcher to debone the lamb – this gives you a better ‘roll’ so you can fill it with the stuffing.

What to have with leg of lamb? Any classic roast dinner accompaniments are a good choice to serve alongside a leg of lamb. So think roast potatoes, steamed veggies, and a rich gravy. For something lighter, you could serve a herby couscous or if you want to up the indulgence levels, a cheesy leek gratin would be a delicious choice.

Should I marinate my leg of lamb? If you have time it’s always best to marinate your lamb leg. It’s a cheap and easy way to ensure maximum flavour. If the marinade has some acid in it, such as lemon juice or vinegar, this also helps to tenderise the meat.

What flavours go well with lamb? Mint and garlic are very classic accompaniments to lamb but it’s robust enough to handle lots of spices. We also like using anchovies to add extra umami to a marinade for lamb. This is a particularly nice choice if you’re serving it with a rich tomato-based sauce.

Jessica Ransom Social Links Navigation Food Writer “You could also make this recipe with boneless lamb shoulder if you prefer. It has more fat compared to lamb leg but it’s often cheaper per kilogram and has loads of flavour. I prefer slow-cooking lamb shoulder so that the fat has time to melt down.”

To make the herb chutney it’s best to use a small food processor. You could also pound everything together in a pestle and mortar until smooth.

