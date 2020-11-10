We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

Learn how to make this classic Yule log recipe thanks to the Hairy Bikers. This chocolate Yule log is the perfect Christmas dessert for the whole family.

The Hairy Bikers‘ chocolate Yule log is truly scrumptious: a light fluffy chocolate Swiss roll covered in delicious chocolate icing and sprinkled in ‘snowy’ coconut, it couldn’t be more Christmassy. A Yule log is a fantastic alternative to a Christmas pudding or can be made as a Christmas Eve treat – no-one will be able to resist your show-stopping cake!

This Yule log recipe will take around 55 mins to prepare and make and serves between 8-10 people. Leftovers can be stored in an airtight container for up to 2 days (although we doubt this moreish Christmas log would go that long uneaten!)

Why not top with homemade festive fondant toppers? The kids will love it, no matter how you decorate this Hairy Bikers’ festive treat!

Looking for more Christmas inspiration? We’ve got loads more delicious Christmas recipes for you to choose from!

Ingredients Soft butter for greasing

6 large eggs, separated

150g caster sugar

50g cocoa powder

200g plain, dark chocolate, broken into squares

200g icing sugar

200g butter, room temperature

2 tbsp Camp chicory and coffee essence

Fresh holly leaves or leaves made from ready-to-roll coloured icing

Icing sugar or desiccated coconut

Method Preheat the oven to 180°C/Gas 4. Line a 23 x 33cm Swiss roll tin with baking parchment, grease with a little butter and set aside.

Put the egg yolks and sugar in a large bowl and whisk with an electric beater until thick and creamy. Sift the cocoa powder over the egg mixture and whisk in thoroughly. Wash and dry the beaters and whisk the egg whites until stiff but not dry. Fold a third of the egg whites into the cocoa mixture, then gently fold in the rest until evenly distributed. Pour the mixture into the tin and spread gently with a spatula. Bake for 20–25 minutes or until well risen and beginning to shrink away from the sides of the tin.

Remove the cake from the oven, loosen the edges with a round-bladed knife and leave to stand for a few minutes. Place a piece of baking parchment on the work surface, turn the cake onto the parchment and leave it to cool completely – 30–40 minutes.

Meanwhile, make the icing. Melt the chocolate in a heatproof bowl over a pan of simmering water, or in the microwave. Remove from the heat and leave to cool, but do not allow it to set. Put the icing sugar in a food processor, add the butter and blitz until smooth. Add the coffee essence and 2 tablespoons of melted chocolate, then blend until smooth. Make sure the chocolate is cool, or it will melt the butter.

Take just over half the icing mixture out of the processor and put it in a bowl to use for the filling. With the motor running, slowly add the remaining chocolate to the icing mixture in the processor and blend until smooth. This will be used for icing the cake.

When the cake is cool, trim off the crusty edges. Using a palette knife or spatula, spread the filling over the cake, taking it right to the edges. Starting at one of the long sides, gently roll up the sponge, keeping the first roll fairly tight so it forms a good spiral shape. Spread the icing evenly over the cake and drag a fork through it to resemble the ridges on the bark of a tree.

Chill for at least 30 minutes to allow the icing to set. Decorate your chocolate log with sifted icing sugar.

Top tip for making Hairy Bikers’ chocolate Yule log The best way to roll your Yule log sponge base is to do so while it's still warm from the oven. By doing this the cake will be able to remember the form when you roll it a second time with the filling.

First dust your cake with a little cocoa powder so it doesn't stick to the surface, and carefully flip the cake out of the baking tin and onto a tea towel - make sure to leave about an inch and a half of the tea towel on one side.

Using the side of the tea towel that extended past the cake, gently and tightly start to roll your cake. Don't worry about the tea towel being rolled up in the cake as you'll soon unroll it to put the filling inside. Let your cake cool whilst in its rolled up position for at least half an hour to help keep its rolled form.

If you want your Yule log to look really authentic follow these simple steps:

First, glaze your cake with a chocolate buttercream or frosting as thickly or thinly as you like. Secondly, take a fork and drag it across the surface of the icing, creating grooves down the cake - try to vary longer streaks and shorter streaks. This will help to create a bark like texture and your Yule log will look much more like a log of wood. You can then dust your cake with a little icing sugar to give the impression of freshly fallen snow.

Click to rate ( 926 ratings) Sending your rating