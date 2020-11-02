We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

The Hairy Bikers’ Christmas turkey with two stuffings is the perfect centre piece for your Christmas feast. It’s so easy to make and tastes delicious too!

The Hairy Bikers say: ‘Some people complain that turkey is dry and tasteless, but it needn’t be. We reckon dry turkey is down to overcooking the bird, not the meat itself. Gone are the days of getting up at dawn to put the turkey in – our recipe takes under four hours.’

This turkey will serve around 8-10 people with leftovers for turkey curry, cold turkey and pickles or turkey pie the next day. It’ll take around 4hrs to prepare and cook this Christmas turkey so make sure you start in advance from when you plan to serve it. The two stuffings in this bird make it extra special and pack it full of flavour. You can’t beat a Hairy Bikers classic and this recipe is just that!

Why not have a look at our simple guide on how to cook a turkey, perfect results everytime!

Ingredients 6kg oven-ready turkey, thoroughly thawed if frozen

100g softened butter

8 rashers good-quality dry-cured back or streaky bacon

sea salt

freshly ground black pepper

Chestnut and sage stuffing

1 tbsp sunflower oil

1 medium onion,

finely chopped turkey liver (optional)

150g vacuum-packed chestnuts, roughly chopped

225g good-quality pork sausagemeat

50g fresh white breadcrumbs

finely grated zest of 1 unwaxed lemon

1 bunch (20–30g) fresh sage, leaves finely chopped or 1 tbsp dried sage

salt and pepper

Apricot and almond stuffing

1 tbsp sunflower oil

1 medium onion, finely chopped

1 large garlic clove, crushed

100g no-soak apricots, roughly chopped

100g blanched almonds, toasted and roughly chopped

225g good-quality pork sausagemeat

finely grated zest of 1 well-scrubbed orange

75g fresh white breadcrumbs

4 tbsp finely chopped fresh parsley

sea salt

freshly ground black pepper

Method Chestnut & sage stuffing Heat the oil in a frying pan and fry the onion over a low heat until softened and lightly coloured. Add the chopped liver if you saved it when making the giblet stock and fry it with the onion for 2 minutes, stirring. Tip everything into a large bowl and leave to cool for while – it’s important that the onions are cool before mixing with the uncooked sausagemeat. Stir in the rest of the ingredients, mix well with clean hands, then set aside. This stuffing needs to be fairly loose to allow the hot air to circulate around it when it is inside the turkey.

Apricot & almond stuffing Place the same frying pan over a low heat, heat the oil and gently fry the onion and garlic for 5–6 minutes until softened and lightly coloured. Tip everything into a large bowl and leave to cool for while – it’s important that the onions are cool before mixing with the uncooked sausagemeat. Stir in the apricots, almonds, sausagemeat, orange zest, breadcrumbs, parsley and plenty of salt and pepper. Mix well with clean hands and set aside.

For the turkey: Put the turkey on a board and remove the neck and giblets, which should be in the body cavity. Make a note of how much the turkey weighs so you can calculate the cooking time. Before you start stuffing the turkey, make sure the inside is completely defrosted. It’s important that the heat penetrates right through the bird and into the stuffing so it is thoroughly cooked.

Put the apricot and almond stuffing in the neck end of the bird, between the flesh and the skin. Push it in firmly, reaching as far up the breast as you can. Pull the neck flap over the stuffing and tuck it under the bird, securing with a small skewer if necessary. Place the turkey, breast side up, in a large, sturdy roasting tin and spread softened butter all over the breast. Season the bird, lay the bacon over the breast and cover the legs with foil.

Take a large sheet of foil and wrap it loosely over the whole bird. Either tuck the sides in around the turkey itself or fold them under the edges of the tin to make a tightly sealed parcel. Make sure you leave enough space under the foil for hot air to circulate around the bird as it cooks. The legs have a double thickness of foil as they will cook quickly and need some extra protection.

Work out how long the turkey will need to roast by adding 1kg for the stuffings to its weight and calculating 20 minutes cooking time per kg, plus 90 minutes. (Our Turkey Timer will help you work this out) A 6kg turkey will need about 3 hours 50 minutes. Roast the turkey according to your calculations. Roughly 50 minutes before the turkey is due to be ready, remove the foil and continue roasting for 10 minutes or until the bacon crisps and browns. Push the bacon off the breast into the tin and continue roasting for another 10 minutes to brown the breast.

After this time, take the turkey out of the oven and check if it is cooked. The simplest way is to use a meat thermometer inserted into the thickest part of the meat – the temperature should be 71°C. Another way to test the turkey is to pierce the thickest part of the leg with a skewer and press the skewer against the leg. Watch as the juices run out. If they are clear, the turkey is cooked. If they are tinged with pink, the turkey will need to be returned to the oven and cooked for longer. If the turkey is ready, carefully transfer it to a large serving platter – you may need some assistance here. Cover the turkey with foil and place a small towel over it to keep it warm. This recipe is taken from The Hairy Bikers’ 12 Days of Christmas, which is published by Weidenfeld & Nicolson, £20.00.

Top tip for making Hairy Bikers’ Christmas turkey with two stuffings The Bikers say: 'Our advice is to watch it carefully towards the end of the cooking time and start testing for doneness around 30 minutes before the calculated time is up. Wrapped in foil and covered with a towel, the turkey will keep warm for up to an hour if necessary.'

